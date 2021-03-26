This wall collapse could slow your journey on Interstate 295 – NBC10 Philadelphia





What there is to know Drivers should “expect heavy delays” on the busy I-295 after the relocation and sinking of a retaining wall from a $ 900 million highway improvement project.

The NJDOT on Thursday closed a northbound lane on Essex Avenue in Bellmawr, Camden County.

There is no timeline for the duration of emergency stabilization repairs. A retaining wall collapses on a stretch of road supposed to improve your driving New Jersey’s busy interchange causes a slowdown for drivers on a stretch of freeway. Drivers of I-295 northbound in Bellmawr, Camden County should “expect heavy congestion” as crews perform “emergency retaining wall stabilization” near the location where the freeway crosses Essex Avenue, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said in a press release. The wall on the new part of the carriageway partially collapsed overnight until Thursday and the right lane was closed Thursday at noon with no estimated schedule for its reopening. “Closure is necessary to stabilize a retaining wall that has shifted and partially

collapsed, ”NJDOT said. Drivers were warned of the potential for heavy congestion not only on the 295, but also on the 42 northbound, and were urged to find alternate routes, if possible. Drivers traveling longer distances can take the New Jersey toll road, which runs parallel to I-295. Drivers could also try to access the North-South Highway higher up on US Route 130. The construction of the wall is part of the $ 900–million Direct connection project that NJDOT said began in 2013. The current project is part of the third of four segments of the long-term project to connect highways 42, I-295 and I-76. Contract 3 is not supposed to be finished until 2024 and contract 4 is not even being submitted until next year.







