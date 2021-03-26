Administrator / PDMR Shareholding London Stock Exchange: KMR

Kenmare Resources plc (Kenmare or the group)
March 26, 2021
Notification of transactions by persons exercising managerial responsibilities and by persons closely associated with them
This form is required for the disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on Market Abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
|1
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Last name
|STEVEN MC TIERNAN
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position / Status
|NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
|b)
|Modification of the initial notification
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Contact details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction controller
|a)
|Last name
|KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
|b)
|LEI
|635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
|4
|Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been carried out
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.001 EACH
|Identification code
|IE00BDC5DG00
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PURCHASE OF SHARES
|vs)
|Price (s) and volume (s)
|Prices)
|Volume (s)
|4.08
|12 254
|re)
|Aggregated information
Aggregate volume
Price
|12,254 COMMON SHARES PURCHASED AT 4.08 EACH
|e)
|Date of transaction
|03/26/2021
|F)
|Place of transaction
|LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
|g)
|Additional information
Notification of transactions by persons exercising managerial responsibilities and by persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Last name
|GRAHAM MARTIN
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position / Status
|NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
|b)
|Modification of the initial notification
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Contact details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction controller
|a)
|Last name
|KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
|b)
|LEI
|635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
|4
|Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been carried out
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.001 EACH
|Identification code
|IE00BDC5DG00
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PURCHASE OF SHARES
|vs)
|Price (s) and volume (s)
|Prices)
|Volume (s)
|4.61
|15,865 SHARES
|re)
|Aggregated information
Aggregate volume
Price
|15,865 COMMON SHARES PURCHASED AT 4.61 EACH
|e)
|Date of transaction
|03/24/2021
|F)
|Place of transaction
|Irish Stock Exchange / EURONEXT DUBLIN
|g)
|Additional information
Notification of transactions by persons exercising managerial responsibilities and by persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Last name
|DEIRDRE SOMERS
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position / Status
|NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
|b)
|Modification of the initial notification
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Contact details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction controller
|a)
|Last name
|KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
|b)
|LEI
|635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
|4
|Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been carried out
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.001 EACH
|Identification code
|IE00BDC5DG00
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PURCHASE OF SHARES
|vs)
|Price (s) and volume (s)
|Prices)
|Volume (s)
|4.74
|3,940 SHARES
|re)
|Aggregated information
Aggregate volume
Price
|3,940 COMMON SHARES PURCHASED AT 4.74 EACH
|e)
|Date of transaction
|03/24/2021
|F)
|Place of transaction
|EURONEXT DUBLIN
|g)
|Additional information
Notification of transactions by persons exercising managerial responsibilities and by persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Last name
|TONY MCCLUSKEY
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position / Status
|FINANCIAL DIRECTOR
|b)
|Modification of the initial notification
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Contact details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction controller
|a)
|Last name
|KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
|b)
|LEI
|635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
|4
|Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been carried out
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.001 EACH
|Identification code
|IE00BDC5DG00
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PURCHASE OF SHARES
|vs)
|Price (s) and volume (s)
|Prices)
|Volume (s)
|4.14
|9156 times
|re)
|Aggregated information
Aggregate volume
Price
|9,156 COMMON SHARES PURCHASED AT 4.14 EACH
|e)
|Date of transaction
|03/25/2021
|F)
|Place of transaction
|LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
|g)
|Additional information
Notification of transactions by persons exercising managerial responsibilities and by persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Last name
|ROSTREVOR ONE LIMITED
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position / Status
|PERSON CLOSE TO MICHAEL CARVILL (DIRECTOR)
|b)
|Modification of the initial notification
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Contact details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction controller
|a)
|Last name
|KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
|b)
|LEI
|635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
|4
|Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been carried out
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.001 EACH
|Identification code
|IE00BDC5DG00
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PURCHASE OF SHARES
|vs)
|Price (s) and volume (s)
|Prices)
|Volume (s)
|4.04
|11,600
|re)
|Aggregated information
Aggregate volume
Price
|11,600 COMMON SHARES PURCHASED AT 4.04 EACH
|e)
|Date of transaction
|03/25/2021
|F)
|Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|g)
|Additional information