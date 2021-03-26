Connect with us

Business

Administrator / PDMR Shareholding London Stock Exchange: KMR

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


Kenmare Resources plc (Kenmare or the group)

March 26, 2021

Notification of transactions by persons exercising managerial responsibilities and by persons closely associated with them

This form is required for the disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on Market Abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1Details of the person with managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Last nameSTEVEN MC TIERNAN
2Reason for notification
a)Position / StatusNON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
b)Modification of the initial notificationINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Contact details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction controller
a)Last nameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC
b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been carried out
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument		ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.001 EACH
Identification codeIE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transactionPURCHASE OF SHARES
vs)Price (s) and volume (s)Prices)Volume (s)
4.0812 254
re)Aggregated information
Aggregate volume
Price		12,254 COMMON SHARES PURCHASED AT 4.08 EACH
e)Date of transaction03/26/2021
F)Place of transactionLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
g)Additional information

Notification of transactions by persons exercising managerial responsibilities and by persons closely associated with them

This form is required for the disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on Market Abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1Details of the person with managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Last nameGRAHAM MARTIN
2Reason for notification
a)Position / StatusNON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
b)Modification of the initial notificationINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Contact details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction controller
a)Last nameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC
b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been carried out
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument		ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.001 EACH
Identification codeIE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transactionPURCHASE OF SHARES
vs)Price (s) and volume (s)Prices)Volume (s)
4.6115,865 SHARES
re)Aggregated information
Aggregate volume
Price		15,865 COMMON SHARES PURCHASED AT 4.61 EACH
e)Date of transaction03/24/2021
F)Place of transactionIrish Stock Exchange / EURONEXT DUBLIN
g)Additional information

Notification of transactions by persons exercising managerial responsibilities and by persons closely associated with them

This form is required for the disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on Market Abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1Details of the person with managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Last nameDEIRDRE SOMERS
2Reason for notification
a)Position / StatusNON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
b)Modification of the initial notificationINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Contact details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction controller
a)Last nameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC
b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been carried out
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument		ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.001 EACH
Identification codeIE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transactionPURCHASE OF SHARES
vs)Price (s) and volume (s)Prices)Volume (s)
4.743,940 SHARES
re)Aggregated information
Aggregate volume
Price		3,940 COMMON SHARES PURCHASED AT 4.74 EACH
e)Date of transaction03/24/2021
F)Place of transactionEURONEXT DUBLIN
g)Additional information

Notification of transactions by persons exercising managerial responsibilities and by persons closely associated with them

This form is required for the disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on Market Abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1Details of the person with managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Last nameTONY MCCLUSKEY
2Reason for notification
a)Position / StatusFINANCIAL DIRECTOR
b)Modification of the initial notificationINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Contact details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction controller
a)Last nameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC
b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been carried out
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument		ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.001 EACH
Identification codeIE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transactionPURCHASE OF SHARES
vs)Price (s) and volume (s)Prices)Volume (s)
4.149156 times
re)Aggregated information
Aggregate volume
Price		9,156 COMMON SHARES PURCHASED AT 4.14 EACH
e)Date of transaction03/25/2021
F)Place of transactionLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
g)Additional information

Notification of transactions by persons exercising managerial responsibilities and by persons closely associated with them

This form is required for the disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on Market Abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1Details of the person with managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Last nameROSTREVOR ONE LIMITED
2Reason for notification
a)Position / StatusPERSON CLOSE TO MICHAEL CARVILL (DIRECTOR)
b)Modification of the initial notificationINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Contact details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction controller
a)Last nameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC
b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been carried out
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument		ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.001 EACH
Identification codeIE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transactionPURCHASE OF SHARES
vs)Price (s) and volume (s)Prices)Volume (s)
4.0411,600
re)Aggregated information
Aggregate volume
Price		11,600 COMMON SHARES PURCHASED AT 4.04 EACH
e)Date of transaction03/25/2021
F)Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)Additional information

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: