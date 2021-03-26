Wall Street Bonuses Rise 10% in 2020, New York Comptroller Says





The average Wall Street bonus soared 10% last year as the coronavirus pandemic fueled market volatility and a surge in underwriting. According to calculations by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, the typical bonus paid to employees of the New York securities industry has climbed to $ 184,000. This was in line with the state’s projections, meaning the city will likely meet or exceed its tax revenue projections in its 2021 fiscal year. “Wall Street’s near record year shattered all expectations,” DiNapoli said in a statement Friday. “The initial forecast of a disastrous year for financial markets has been strongly reversed by a boom in underwriting activity, historically low interest rates and surges in trade spurred by market volatility.” Booming bonus Wall Street’s bonus pool grew 6.8% to $ 31.7 billion last year Source: New York State Comptroller’s Office

The securities industry’s bonus pool reached $ 31.7 billion last year, up 6.8% from 2019. Growth after a recession event is unique, DiNapoli said, noting that the bonus pool fell by 47% in 2008 after the onset of the global financial crisis. The estimate for 2020 is based on trends in personal income tax withholding, the release said. It includes cash bonuses for the current year and deferred bonuses from previous years that have been cashed, but does not take into account stock options or other forms of deferred compensation. Employment in the securities industry has declined steadily over the years, with Wall Street losing 3,600 jobs in 2020. New York has also seen its share of jobs in the nation’s securities industry fall – to 19% per year last against 33% three decades earlier. During the pandemic, the decline was in part due to the fact that many companies allowed employees to work from home, and some even opened business operations in other parts of the country, the comptroller’s office said. “It remains to be seen whether these relocations are temporary,” the DiNapoli office said. Yet in New York, the securities industry provides about a fifth of private sector wages even though it accounts for less than 5% of private sector employment. The Comptroller’s Office estimates that one in 10 jobs in the city is directly or indirectly linked to Wall Street. “New York is building on the success of Wall Street,” said DiNapoli, “but our economy will not fully recover until other sectors can reopen and all New Yorkers have a chance to share in the economic success. (Updates with job information from the sixth paragraph.) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos