Borsa Istanbul Stock Exchange appoints new Managing Director





Korkmaz Enes Ergun was appointed the new general manager of Borsa Istanbul Stock Exchanges (BIST) on Friday, after the former chief resigned from his post earlier this month. The appointment of Erguns took place at the general meeting of the board of directors of the stock exchange. He was Deputy Director General of BIST. Ergun started working on the stock exchange in 1997, the same year he graduated from the Department of Business at Ankara University. He holds a Masters and PhD in Economics from Istanbul-based Marmara University. With 24 years of trading and trading experience, Ergun has managed the evaluation of the initial public offering (IPO) of numerous companies and the review of traded companies and market activities. Former CEO Hakan Atilla resigned his post on March 8, without giving details of the decision. A former Halkbank executive, Atilla was released and returned to Turkey in July 2019 after serving a 32-month prison sentence in the United States after being accused of violating sanctions against Iran. Returning to Istanbul in 2019, then-Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak greeted him at the airport and took over as Borsa in October of the same year. Owned by Turkey Wealth Fund (TWF), Borsa Istanbul is scheduled to go public by the end of next year. Listing has been on the agenda since 2015 but was postponed because the stock market was waiting for a favorable moment to obtain a better value. Analysts had said the size of the IPO could be around $ 400 million to $ 500 million if a third of the shares were offered to the public. In November, the TWF sold 10% of the stock’s shares to the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the Gulf state’s sovereign wealth fund, for $ 200 million. After the sale, the fund owns 80.6% of the shares of Borsa Istanbul. The stock exchange’s implied value in the transaction with QIA was $ 2 billion.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos