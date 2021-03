PRECIOUS-Gold Ready For First Weekly Drop In Three Weeks On Higher Dollar, Yields

(Add a comment, update the prices) * The dollar holds nearly four months of peak * SPDR Gold ETF holdings down over 140 tonnes so far this year * Gold could average $ 1,775 / oz – Standard Chartered March 26 (Reuters) – Gold prices edged up on Friday, but a stronger dollar and higher yields on U.S. Treasuries put the metal on track for its first of three weekly declines. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $ 1,733.26 an ounce at 12:19 a.m. EDT (4:19 p.m. GMT), but was down 0.7% this week. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $ 1,732.60. Dips are bought and rallies are sold (in the gold market) … there are clearly two definitive sides of a coin and this is the main focal point, said David Meger, director of trading in gold. metals at High Ridge Futures. A firmer dollar and rising yields putting pressure on gold are one side of the coin and rising coronavirus cases and the federal government’s low interest rate policy that lifts it up is another, added Meger, noting that it remains unclear which side will ultimately prevail. Gold’s modest gains came despite a stronger dollar and higher benchmark yields, which have recently weighed on its appeal. A stronger dollar makes holding bullion denominated in greenbacks more expensive for those who hold other currencies, while higher yields increase the opportunity cost of unproductive metals. But, beyond the short term, the macroeconomic backdrop should remain favorable for gold as the weakening trend in the dollar resumes and we expect real yields to remain negative, Standard Chartered analyst Suki Cooper said. in a note. In the short term, gold has no macro-catalyst to push it up, but physical demand should limit its decline, she added, forecasting an average of $ 1,775 in the second quarter. The largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, has seen outflows of over 140 tonnes so far this year. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.1% to $ 25.04, palladium gained 2.4% to $ 2,671.70 and platinum rose 2.4% to $ 1,174, $ 89. Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy and Nick Macfie

