Ohio unemployment rate drops to 5% in February, pandemic low





Ohio’s unemployment rate hit a pandemic low in February, but the job hole in the state from COVID-19 has grown larger. The state’s unemployment rate fell to 5% last month from 5.3% in January, the lowest rate since last March, from 4.9%, according to department data. Ohio Employment and Family Services released Friday. The US rate in February was 6.2%. Employers cut 8,400 jobs last month, led to a loss of 12,700 jobs in the sector which covers private education and health care. Ohio, which lost nearly 900,000 jobs last March and April, now needs 314,000 new jobs to get back to where it was before the coronavirus largely shut down the economy. The report also shows that job gains have slowed in recent months, with Ohio employers adding just 28,700 jobs since September. The monthly employment report is made up of two surveys: one of employers and a separate household survey which determines the unemployment rate, and the two surveys do not always move in the same direction. In February’s case, the unemployment rate fell as there were fewer people in the workforce, state data showed. The labor force shrank by 12,700 workers last month and has lost more than 100,000 workers since the start of the pandemic. February’s figure was likely dragged down by cold and snow, said Bill Adams, an economist at PNC Bank. Adams said what he is currently monitoring are the number of coronavirus cases and the vaccination rate. The more it succeeds in reducing cases and getting more people vaccinated, the better the job growth will be, he said. “It’s still about the pandemic,” he said. With vaccination rates increasing and weather improving in March, jobs are expected to follow, Adams said. People will feel more comfortable eating in restaurants, returning to the office and sending their children back to daycare, he said. Patients will resume their regular visits to doctors and dentists and students will return to university. “It tells us more about when we’ll see this aspect of the economic recovery,” Adams said. The leisure and hospitality sector has been the sector of the economy hardest hit by the pandemic. It lost 89,600 jobs in the past year, although it gained 4,300 in February. But job losses have affected a large part of the economy. The private education and health care sector has cut 59,100 jobs over the past year and government employment has lost 50,200 jobs over the past year, mostly in local and state government . The professional and business services sector lost 36,800 jobs in the past year and manufacturers cut 36,600 jobs. The overseas sector called other services which includes everything from dry cleaners to pet care, has cut 22,800 jobs. [email protected] @BizMarkWilliams

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos