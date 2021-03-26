UIPath files IPO that could place it among New York’s biggest tech companies





The company is a leader in the rapidly growing workplace automation software industry. Verizon and Bank of America are among 8,000 companies paying UIPath to develop software bots and artificial intelligence to speed up document processing and help manage data. The company hopes to raise at least $ 1 billion from its New York Stock Exchange debut, according to its S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This influx of cash could come just months after the company raised $ 750 million in a round of venture capital funding. In its prospectus, UIPath estimates that the market for its services is over $ 60 billion worldwide, which represents large companies that will continue to further automate the routine tasks of its employees. There is significant competition for its market, as UIPath noted as a risk factor for its IPO. Microsoft and IBM have launched business automation products, and a list of startups that includes Silicon Valley-based Automation Anywhere and Manhattan-based WorkFusion have raised significant sums for competing offerings. The startup has vowed that its software will “transform the way humans work,” removing boring and monotonous computer tasks to allow white-collar workers to focus on other jobs. “The company is at a turning point in the way organizations do work, and we believe the ability to leverage software to enrich the employee experience will open up tremendous opportunities for value and efficiency,” wrote the management of the company in the file. UIPath was founded in 2005 in Romania and moved its headquarters to Park Avenue in 2018. Led by CEO Daniel Dines, the startup presents its vision of “robot for every human”, a reference to Bill Gates’ first Microsoft mission of a PC in each house. However, the jury is still out on whether business automation will help or replace office jobs in the long run. A more immediate question is whether UIPath can save its strong private market valuation once it hits the New York Stock Exchange. The company has yet to price its shares. Venture capital firms – 27 of them in total – have invested $ 2 billion in the business since 2017. There are still many more employees in Romania, 727, than the 122 full-time positions in Manhattan. The company’s office at 90 Park Ave. – approximately 20,000 square feet on a lease that expires in 2023 – serves as a corporate base while its software development staff focuses on Romania. However, UIPath is far from the only tech company with a distributed workforce. Its headquarters in New York puts it among a growing list of tech startups heading into public procurement. Insurer Oscar Health, food delivery company Olo and cloud computing company DigitalOcean all launched IPOs this month. Web hosting company Squarespace, real estate services start-up Compass and Sprinklr, a marketing software company, also applied.

