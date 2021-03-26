Man Group PLC: Form 8.3

FORM 8.3
DISCLOSURE OF OPEN POSITION TO THE PUBLIC / DISCLOSURE OF MANAGEMENT BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the Code)
1. KEY INFORMATION
|(a) Full name of the discloser:
|Man group automaton
|(b) Owner or controller of the disclosed interests and short positions, if different from 1 (a):
The name of the candidate or of the vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee (s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.
|(c) Name of the offeror / recipient in relation to the relevant securities to which this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror / offeree
|Gamesys Group plc
|(d) If an exempt fund manager is related to an offeror / offeree, indicate this and specify the identity of the offeror / offeree:
|(e) Date of the position / transaction carried out:
For an open position disclosure, indicate the last practicable date before the disclosure.
|03/25/2021
|(f) In addition to the company mentioned in 1 (c) above, does the discloser make any disclosures regarding any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or a possible cash offer, indicate N / A
|YES / NO / N / A
If YES, specify which one: OFFER Ballys Corporation
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to be subscribed to disclose in more than one relevant class of securities of the originator or recipient named in point 1 (c), copy table 2 (a) or (b) (depending on the case) for each additional Security category.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the originator or recipient to which the disclosure relates after the transaction (if applicable)
|Relevant safety class:
|10p ordinary
|Interests
|Short positions
|Number
|%
|Number
|%
|(1) Relevant securities held and / or controlled:
|129,138
|0.1180
|–
|0
|(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
|257,061
|0.2349
|–
|0
|(3) Derivatives settled in shares (including options) and buy / sell agreements:
|–
|0
|–
|0
TOTAL:
|386,199
|0.3529
|–
|0
All interest and short positions must be disclosed.
Details of all open derivative positions settled in equities (including traded options) or relevant securities buy or sell agreements should be provided on an additional form8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe to new securities (including directors and other employee options)
|Relevant security class in relation to which a subscription right exists:
|Details, including the nature of the rights concerned and the relevant percentages:
3. ACTIONS (IF APPLICABLE) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
When there have been trades in more than one relevant class of originator or recipient named in point 1 (c), copy table 3 (a), (b), (c) or (d ) (as the case may be) for each class of securities concerned processed.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts must be indicated.
(a) Purchases and sales
|Relevant safety class
|Buy Sell
|Number of titles
|Price per unit
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
|Relevant safety class
|Product Description
eg CFD
|Nature of the transaction
For example, open / close a long / short position, increase / decrease a long / short position
|Number of benchmark titles
|Price per unit
|10p ordinary
|Equity swaps
|Reduce a short position
|1647
|19.49
|10p ordinary
|Equity swaps
|Reduce a short position
|471
|19.49
|10p ordinary
|Equity swaps
|Reduce a short position
|625
|19.49
|10p ordinary
|Equity swaps
|Reduce a short position
|844
|19.49
|10p ordinary
|Equity swaps
|Increase a long position
|335
|19.39
|10p ordinary
|Equity swaps
|Increase a long position
|2,072
|19.40
|10p ordinary
|Equity swaps
|Reduce a short position
|2,768
|19.49
|10p ordinary
|Equity swaps
|Increase a long position
|11,771
|19.39
|10p ordinary
|Equity swaps
|Increase a long position
|72,617
|19.40
|10p ordinary
|Equity swaps
|Reduce a short position
|220
|19.49
|10p ordinary
|Equity swaps
|Increase a long position
|149
|19.39
|10p ordinary
|Equity swaps
|Increase a long position
|925
|19.40
|10p ordinary
|Equity swaps
|Reduce a short position
|226
|19.49
|10p ordinary
|Equity swaps
|Reduce a short position
|968
|19.49
|10p ordinary
|Equity swaps
|Reduce a long position
|790
|19.48
(c) Equity-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, buying or modifying
|Relevant safety class
|Product Description for example, call option
|Writing, buying, selling, variation, etc.
|Number of securities to which the option relates
|Strike price per unit
|Type
for example American, European, etc.
|Expiration date
|Optional money paid / received per unit
(ii) Exercise
|Relevant safety class
|Product Description
for example, call option
|Exercise / exercised against
|Number of titles
|Strike price per unit
(d) Other transactions (including subscription to new securities)
|Relevant safety class
|Nature of the transaction
e.g. subscription, conversion
|Details
|Unit price (if applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Compensation and other negotiation arrangements
|Details of any indemnity or option agreement, or any agreement or arrangement, formal or informal, relating to the relevant securities which may be an inducement to trade or refrain from trading entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or arrangements, indicate none
(b) Agreements, arrangements or agreements relating to options or derivatives
|Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person regarding:
(i) the voting rights of any security concerned within the framework of an option; or
(ii) voting rights or the future acquisition or disposal of any relevant security to which a derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or arrangements, indicate none
(c) Attachments
|Is an additional form 8 (Open positions) attached?
|YES/NO
|Date of disclosure:
|03/26/2021
|Name of the contact:
|I am Musse
|Phone number:
|+442071443164
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a regulatory information service.
The Panels Market Watch Unit is available for consultation regarding code disclosure requirements on +44 (0) 20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panels website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.