Man Group PLC: Form 8.3





FORM 8.3 DISCLOSURE OF OPEN POSITION TO THE PUBLIC / DISCLOSURE OF MANAGEMENT BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the Code) 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of the discloser: Man group automaton (b) Owner or controller of the disclosed interests and short positions, if different from 1 (a):

The name of the candidate or of the vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee (s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of the offeror / recipient in relation to the relevant securities to which this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror / offeree Gamesys Group plc (d) If an exempt fund manager is related to an offeror / offeree, indicate this and specify the identity of the offeror / offeree: (e) Date of the position / transaction carried out:

For an open position disclosure, indicate the last practicable date before the disclosure. 03/25/2021 (f) In addition to the company mentioned in 1 (c) above, does the discloser make any disclosures regarding any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or a possible cash offer, indicate N / A YES / NO / N / A

If YES, specify which one: OFFER Ballys Corporation 2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE If there are positions or rights to be subscribed to disclose in more than one relevant class of securities of the originator or recipient named in point 1 (c), copy table 2 (a) or (b) (depending on the case) for each additional Security category. (a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the originator or recipient to which the disclosure relates after the transaction (if applicable) Relevant safety class: 10p ordinary Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities held and / or controlled: 129,138 0.1180 – 0 (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 257,061 0.2349 – 0 (3) Derivatives settled in shares (including options) and buy / sell agreements: – 0 – 0 TOTAL: 386,199 0.3529 – 0 All interest and short positions must be disclosed. Details of all open derivative positions settled in equities (including traded options) or relevant securities buy or sell agreements should be provided on an additional form8 (Open Positions). (b) Rights to subscribe to new securities (including directors and other employee options) Relevant security class in relation to which a subscription right exists: Details, including the nature of the rights concerned and the relevant percentages: 3. ACTIONS (IF APPLICABLE) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE When there have been trades in more than one relevant class of originator or recipient named in point 1 (c), copy table 3 (a), (b), (c) or (d ) (as the case may be) for each class of securities concerned processed. The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts must be indicated. (a) Purchases and sales Relevant safety class Buy Sell Number of titles Price per unit (b) Cash-settled derivative transactions Relevant safety class Product Description

eg CFD Nature of the transaction

For example, open / close a long / short position, increase / decrease a long / short position Number of benchmark titles Price per unit 10p ordinary Equity swaps Reduce a short position 1647 19.49 10p ordinary Equity swaps Reduce a short position 471 19.49 10p ordinary Equity swaps Reduce a short position 625 19.49 10p ordinary Equity swaps Reduce a short position 844 19.49 10p ordinary Equity swaps Increase a long position 335 19.39 10p ordinary Equity swaps Increase a long position 2,072 19.40 10p ordinary Equity swaps Reduce a short position 2,768 19.49 10p ordinary Equity swaps Increase a long position 11,771 19.39 10p ordinary Equity swaps Increase a long position 72,617 19.40 10p ordinary Equity swaps Reduce a short position 220 19.49 10p ordinary Equity swaps Increase a long position 149 19.39 10p ordinary Equity swaps Increase a long position 925 19.40 10p ordinary Equity swaps Reduce a short position 226 19.49 10p ordinary Equity swaps Reduce a short position 968 19.49 10p ordinary Equity swaps Reduce a long position 790 19.48 (c) Equity-settled derivative transactions (including options) (i) Writing, selling, buying or modifying Relevant safety class Product Description for example, call option Writing, buying, selling, variation, etc. Number of securities to which the option relates Strike price per unit Type

for example American, European, etc. Expiration date Optional money paid / received per unit (ii) Exercise Relevant safety class Product Description

for example, call option Exercise / exercised against Number of titles Strike price per unit (d) Other transactions (including subscription to new securities) Relevant safety class Nature of the transaction

e.g. subscription, conversion Details Unit price (if applicable) 4. OTHER INFORMATION (a) Compensation and other negotiation arrangements Details of any indemnity or option agreement, or any agreement or arrangement, formal or informal, relating to the relevant securities which may be an inducement to trade or refrain from trading entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or arrangements, indicate none (b) Agreements, arrangements or agreements relating to options or derivatives Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person regarding:

(i) the voting rights of any security concerned within the framework of an option; or

(ii) voting rights or the future acquisition or disposal of any relevant security to which a derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or arrangements, indicate none (c) Attachments Is an additional form 8 (Open positions) attached? YES /NO Date of disclosure: 03/26/2021 Name of the contact: I am Musse Phone number: +442071443164 Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a regulatory information service. The Panels Market Watch Unit is available for consultation regarding code disclosure requirements on +44 (0) 20 7638 0129. The Code can be viewed on the Panels website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos