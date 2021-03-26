INCREASE IN RESULTS IN 2020 Paris Stock Exchange: ALP

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, March 26, 2021 (6 p.m.)

ADLPartner / ADLPerformance:

INCREASE IN REVENUES IN 2020

Turnover of 139.3 million, up 0.5%

Operating income up 21% to 9.3 M, supported by the development of a resilient model in the face of the crisis

Proposed dividend of 0.81 per share

Ambition 2025: continue to move forward with diversified growth and become a European leader in cross-channel data marketing

Bertrand Laurioz, Chairman and CEO of the ADLPerformance Group: Our results for 2020 reflect the strength of our Group, especially in times of crisis. With sales up 0.5% and growth of 24% in our net income after minority interests, we are demonstrating the resilience of our diversified model. These results also illustrate the success of the dynamic transformation of the Group which, thanks to our new transversal sales organization, contributes to the development of our subsidiaries and the various companies that join us.

After acquiring three companies last year in the digital marketing sector, we aim to continue our solid external growth in 2021 through acquisitions of companies with complementary capacities and expertise, as shown by our recent acquisition of a stake in the integrated media agency Grand Mercredi, specializing in the senior segment.

We are committed to a major development of our activities with the ambition of becoming a European leader in cross-channel data marketing by 2025. The solidity of our financial resources combined with the increase in our capacities will enable us to benefit from a significant leverage effect for the development of our Group.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Despite the health crisis and the end of sales under the France Abonnement brand as announced, the Group managed to maintain a slight level of revenue growth in 2020. More specifically, the deployment of a new sales organization around poles of activity supported the development of offers for each market.

In this context, portfolio activities have shown their resilience and their ability to rebound. After a second quarter strongly affected by the first lockout, the Magazines activity recorded a clear recovery in the recruitment of partnership subscriptions during the second half, allowing the portfolio of active open subscribers to stabilize at 2.7 million units. The Insurance activity continued to grow (+ 9%), contributing to the development of the insured portfolio, generating recurring income.

The Digital Marketing activity (marketing and consulting services), which represents 37% of consolidated turnover, recorded 20% growth in its gross margin (31m), mainly linked to the robust development of the Converteo subsidiary, market leader digital and data strategy consulting. The marketing services activity, hampered by the impact of the health crisis, was further strengthened with the integration of the three acquisitions made during the year: i) in January, the acquisition of the assets of Ividence , an adtech company specializing in native programmatic advertising for media newsletters, ii) in July, the acquisition of a majority stake in AWE, a BtoB digital marketing agency, and iii) in August, the acquisition of the assets of Pschhh, strategic planning and creative agency.

EARNINGS

Consolidated turnover1 stood at 139.3 million, up 0.5% from 2019, while the gross sales volume2 is stable at 287.5 m.

Operating profit stood at 9.3 Mio, up 21% compared to 2019, negatively impacted by a restructuring provision linked to measures to realign the magazine activities. In 2020, the increase in the result of ADLPartner SA, the continued reduction in the loss of the ADLP Assurances subsidiary and the growing contribution of the Converteo subsidiary made it possible to offset the stability of the results of the Spanish subsidiaries and the decline in the performance of affiliate marketing services.

After taking into account a higher tax charge (2.9 million), consolidated net income stood at 6.2 million in 2020, up 19% compared to 2019.

After deduction of minority interests, net income (Group share) represents 6.5 M, with a net margin rate of 4.7%, compared to 3.8% in 2019.

Consolidated data (m) 2020 2019 Change Net sales 139.31 138.64 + 0.5% Operating income

% of net sales 9.31

6.7% 7.67

5.5% + 21.4% Consolidated net income

% of net sales 6.21

6.7% 5.23

5.5% + 18.6% Net income (Group share)

% of net sales 6.49

4.7% 5.24

3.8% + 23.9%

FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

Consolidated shareholders’ equity represented 23.1 million at December 31, 2020, up 0.5 million compared to December 31, 2019, mainly including the profit for the year (+ 6.5 million), the exceptional dividend paid in December 2020 (-1.8m), the impact of the takeover of AWE (-4.8m) and the impact of changes in the basis of consolidation (+ 1.2m).

The Group’s net cash position climbed from 13m to 42.0m at December 31, 2020, compared to 29.0m at December 31, 2019. This increase reflects the Group’s growth (organic and external), the strong growth of the Magazines activity at the end of period, and the specifics of its economic model, which operates with a negative working capital requirement. Financial debt represents 13.3 million, compared to 6.8 million at December 31, 2019, mainly comprising commitments to buy back minority interests in Converteo and AWE.

Net asset value3 (Group share), calculated on the basis of shareholders’ equity and the value of the portfolio of active subscriptions for an indefinite period, increased by 1.8% to 130.9 M at December 31, 2020 (33 per share excluding treasury shares). ). It does not include the portfolio of insurance policies.

OUTLOOK

The Group’s results for 2020 confirm the relevance of its strategy of diversifying its markets and pursuing its robust growth. The Group continues to optimize its commercial investments in its magazines and insurance activities to further strengthen its portfolios generating recurring income. At the same time, it is capitalizing on its significant financial resources to sustainably strengthen its position as a major player in digital marketing in Europe thanks to an aggressive external growth strategy. Confident about its prospects, the ADLPerformance Group aims to become a European leader in cross-channel data marketing by 2025.

DIVIDEND

Given the absence of an ordinary dividend in 2020, the payment of an exceptional dividend of 0.45 per share on December 18, 2020 and its confidence in the future, the board of directors of ADLPartners will submit a dividend of 0.81 per share for approval at the General Meeting of June 18, 2021, payment on June 25, 2021.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The 2020 corporate and consolidated accounts were approved by the Board of Directors on March 26, 2021. The Statutory Auditors have completed the audit procedures for the corporate and consolidated accounts. The certification report will be issued once the necessary procedures have been finalized for the publication of the annual financial report.

NEXT DATES

2020 annual financial report of April 16, 2021 (after market close)

First quarter 2021 sales on May 28, 2021 (after market close)

ADLPartner / ADLPerformance in letter

With its background in cross-channel marketing and its in-depth expertise in data, the ADLPerformance Group designs, markets and implements customer acquisition, loyalty and relationship management services for its own account or for its partners. across all distribution channels. The Group works with 50% of CAC 40 companies and many mid-sized companies. The Group achieved a turnover of 139 million euros in 2020 and employs more than 500 people.

ADLPartner is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris Compartment C.

ISIN: FR0000062978ALP – Bloomberg: ALP: FP Reuters: ALDP.PA

www.adlperformance.com

CONTACTS

1 The turnover (determined according to the French professional status of subscription sales) only includes the amount of remuneration paid by magazine publishers; for subscription sales, turnover therefore corresponds to a gross margin, by deducting the cost of magazines sold from the amount of sales recorded. For acquisition and management commissions linked to the sale of insurance policies, revenue includes current and future commissions issued, acquired at the balance sheet date, net of cancellations.

2 Gross sales volume represents the value of subscriptions and other products sold. It is equal to the net turnover of the insurance activity.

3 The net asset value represents the amount of shareholders’ equity plus the present value of future net income generated by the active portfolio of subscriptions for an indefinite period. It does not include the portfolio of insurance policies.