Block-Trade Bevy Wipes $ 35 Billion From Stock Value In One Day





An extraordinary series of block transactions on Friday wiped out $ 35 billion in the value of prominent stocks ranging from Chinese tech giants to U.S. media companies. Offers of unregistered shares would be managed by banks, in particular Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley, according to people familiar with the matter, on behalf of one or more undisclosed shareholders. Some transactions have exceeded $ 1 billion in sole proprietorships, calculations based on Bloomberg data Display. The liquidation triggered price swings for every stock involved in high volume trades, while rocking some of their industry counterparts. It also prompted some traders to speculate on the forced sale by a liquidating fund. A Morgan Stanley spokesperson declined to comment. Goldman Sachs did not respond to a request for comment. Among the stocks affected were Chinese giants such as Baidu Inc., Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. Two North American media companies, ViacomCBS Inc. and Discovery Inc. was also particularly hard hit. Chinese ADRs erupted throughout the day as more blocks were reportedly offered in Iqiyi Inc. and GSX Techedu Inc. Morning sale lowered its peers, notably Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and NetEase Inc .. Peers subsequently recovered after traders said news of the offerings alleviated fears that broader trade was taking place across the sector. The late rebound pushed up an index of companies engaged in internet-related activities in China and the United States on Friday, with the measure ending a three-day sell-off while posting a decline of around 6.5% for the week. Chinese stocks have come under pressure after a warning the Securities and Exchange Commission that it is taking action to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review financial audits of foreign companies – the penalty for non-compliance being exclusion from stock exchanges. On top of that, Bloomberg News reported that the Chinese government has offered to form a joint venture with local tech giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley also managed block trades which included ViacomCBS, Discovery, Farfetch Ltd and Shopify Inc., people familiar with the matter said. Some of these stocks have been stung multiple times, with Discovery being the subject of at least three bulk trades. ViacomCBS and Discovery, which were already under pressure from a series of analyst downgrades, posted their biggest drops in a day. Find out more: ViacomCBS, Discovery Plunge on New Downgrade, Block Trades – With the help of Aoyon Ashraf and Katrina Lewis Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

