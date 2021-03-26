ThredUp CEO: ‘2021 will be a great year for clothing retailers’ after successful IPO





ThredUp benefited from the logging business. The stock has soared, with its initial public offering rising more than 42% after valuing 12 million shares at $ 14 per share, the high end of the $ 12 to $ 14 range. . The shares trade on the Nasdaq Marketsite under the symbol TDUP. “It really feels good, it’s the culmination of a lot of hard work,” CEO James Rhinehart told FOX Business. “2021 will be a great year for clothing retailers as people get vaccinated and come out into the world,” he predicts. Teleprinter security Latest Change Change% TDUP THREDUP INC. 20.00 +1.75 + 9.59% FOX Business has some quick facts about the company that built a thriving second-hand clothing business. About ThredUp ThredUp notes that it is the world’s largest fashion resale platform that focuses on sustainable fashion for women and children and has made its mark by “making it easier to buy and sell second-hand” . Founder and CEO James Rheinhart As the company prepared for its IPO, founder and CEO James Rheinhart explained to potential investors how the company came into being and where it was going. “I got the idea for thredUP in 2009 after looking at a closet full of clothes I didn’t want to wear anymore,” he said in a letter included in the filing with the company’s SEC. “I knew there was value locked in these clothes and I knew I wasn’t the only one feeling that. Thinking back to that moment, I certainly didn’t appreciate how this idea could possibly upgrade innovation in retail, clothing. industry and our environment. COVID-19 double-edged sword COVID-19 has been a blessing and a curse for ThredUp as it has boosted businesses, but the processing times for submitted bags have been significantly delayed. “We have also experienced significant growth in the number of buyers and sellers using our platform at certain times, despite a reduction in active sellers in 2020 and growth rates that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” revealed the company in its filing with the SEC. . However, the company is growing and recruiting. “Our workforce has grown from 1,076 employees and professional subcontractors as of December 31, 2018 to 1,862 as of December 31, 2020, as we have developed our business,” he noted. Responsible resale clothing movement The company claims that “the fashion industry is one of the most environmentally damaging sectors of the global economy” and wants to change that narrative. To date, the company claims to have moved £ 1 billion of CO2 equivalent through its used buy and sell market. ThredUP’s “tailor-made operating platform” enables it to process over 100,000 unique items per day. ThredUp works with 35,000 brands at an estimated retail price of up to 90%. Collectively, buyers saved $ 3.3 billion off the estimated retail price, according to the company. Daniella Genovese of FOX Business contributed to this report.

