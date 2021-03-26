Business
Amazon Gets FDA Clearance for Covid-19 Home Testing
Amazon worker in warehouse during coronavirus pandemic
Amazon has received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for a Covid-19 test it hopes to use to bolster its employee screening program.
The test is being developed by Amazon affiliate STS Lab Holdco, according to a FDA filing. The test is done with a nasal swab that people administer on their own, either under the supervision of a healthcare professional or at home.
Amazon plans to use the test among its workforce as part of its Covid-19 preparedness and response program, according to a separate FDA document. Depending on their work schedule, employees may be scheduled for an on-site test or they will be given a collection kit to administer the test at home, the document said.
It is not known whether Amazon intends to make the test available beyond its workforce or to offer it commercially through its online marketplace. Amazon representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The FDA clearance letter is addressed to Cem Sibay, vice president of Amazon Labs, who was previously a senior executive in Amazon’s Prime unit. Business intern reported last July that Sibay had been asked to lead Amazon’s efforts to build an internal Covid-19 testing lab.
CNBC reported in June that Amazon has set up a dedicated team to develop coronavirus testing capability, assigning scientific researchers, program managers, purchasing specialists and software engineers to support the effort. The company also launched stand-alone diagnostic labs in Sunnyvale, California, and Hebron, Ky.
Amazon has long viewed medical diagnostics as an area of future expansion. In 2018, he considered buying a start-up developing home health tests and he managed a team dedicated to diagnostics within his “Grand Challenge” moonshots group.
The FDA clearance comes as Amazon continues to expand its testing program for warehouse and delivery workers. In February, Amazon mentionned his Kentucky lab had processed more than one million Covid-19 tests for frontline workers at more than 700 testing sites.
Amazon said it has started automatically assigning regular testing appointments to certain workers at its facilities, typically every two weeks, although the appointments assigned are voluntary. Previously, employees could only register for testing through an internal system.
The nominations awarded correspond to Amazon’s previously stated goal of testing most of its frontline workforce every two weeks. Earlier this week, Amazon announced that it would begin setting up on-site vaccination clinics at facilities in Missouri, Nevada and Kansas.
Last October, Amazon revealed that nearly 20,000 frontline workers contracted Covid-19 between March 1 and September 19. -19, among other security concerns related to coronaviruses.
