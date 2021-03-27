Range Energy announces reverse takeover transaction with EnviroGold Global Canadian Stock Exchange: RGO

DO NOT DISTRIBUTE TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR UNITED STATES BROADCAST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Range Energy Resources Inc. (Range energy or the Company) (CSE: RGO.X) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a business combination agreement (the Combination agreement) dated March 26, 2021 with EnviroGold Global (Can) Ltd. (EnviroGold Global) to effect a business combination through a transaction that will constitute a reverse takeover of the Company by EnviroGold Global (the Transaction). If completed, the transaction will constitute a fundamental change in Range Energy in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the CSE), requiring CSE approval. The resulting issuer that will exist at the end of the transaction (the Resulting emitter) will continue the current activities of EnviroGold Global.

Listing on a major stock exchange is an important step for EnviroGold Global, allowing the expansion of our global footprint, the diversification and strengthening of our ESG credentials, the improvement of our technical platform and the positioning of the company. ‘company for strategic and acquisition-driven organic growth, creating value for our stakeholders, the community and the environment, said David Cam, President and CEO of EnviroGold Global.

Description of EnviroGold Global and its activities

Based in Toronto, Canada, EnviroGold Global is a clean technology company that capitalizes on environmental stewardship and responds in a sustainable manner to the growing global demand for precious, critical and strategic metals by profitably recovering unrecovered value from tailings. mining and resource development waste streams. EnviroGold Global leverages proprietary technology, superior operational knowledge, and an agile and efficient culture to recover precious metals, recharge critical natural resources, and accelerate the world’s transition to a sustainable circular resource economy. EnviroGold Global has acquired the remediation rights to three valuable, critical and strategic tailings sites across North America and is actively expanding the company’s reprocessing pipeline.

The combination agreement

Pursuant to the Combination Agreement, the transaction will be completed by way of a three-pronged merger under the laws of Ontario, whereby a wholly owned Ontario subsidiary of Range Energy will merge with EnviroGold Global, the resulting company. of the merger becoming a full-fledged company. subsidiary owned by the resulting issuer. As part of the transaction, Range Energy will reconstitute its board of directors and senior management, and will change its name to EnviroGold Global Limited or any similar name that may be accepted by the relevant regulatory authorities (the Name change) and the resulting issuer will operate under the new name.

The Combination Agreement includes a number of conditions, including, but not limited to: required shareholder approvals, including shareholder approval of Range Energy and EnviroGold Global, if applicable; the completion of the debt settlement of the fork (as defined below); the completion of the EnviroGold financing (as defined below) for gross proceeds of at least $ 500,000; the completion of the name change; the issuance of ordinary shares in the capital of Range Energy (Range shares) to holders of ordinary shares in the capital of EnviroGold Global (the EnviroGold Actions) on the basis of a share exchange ratio which results in the current holders of EnviroGold shares holding 87.5% of the common shares of the resulting issuer (Resulting Issuer Shares) and the current holders of Range Shares holding 12.5% ​​of the resulting Issuing Shares, calculated on a basis that includes Range Shares issued under the Range Debt Settlement (as defined below) but at the exclusion of the EnviroGold Shares issued under the EnviroGold Financing; and other closing conditions customary to transactions of the nature of the transaction.

Range Energy is a reporting issuer under the securities laws of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

Investor Rights Agreement

Along with the signing of the merger agreement, Range Energy and 2706791 Ontario Inc. (Holdco), a company controlled by Mr. Allan Bezanson, director and CEO of Range Energy, has entered into an investor rights agreement (the Investor Rights Agreement). Pursuant to the terms of the Investor Rights Agreement, Range Energy has agreed to provide Holdco, subject to and with effect upon completion of the transaction, certain pre-emptive rights such as Holdco, as well as its affiliates, including Mr. Bezanson, will be entitled to notice and participation rights in respect of any equity financing that the resulting issuer carries out during a period of eighteen (18) months from the completion of the transaction, from so that Holdco and its affiliates are able to maintain their proportional interests in the Resulting Issuer.

EnviroGold financing

EnviroGold Global will complete a broker-less private placement (the EnviroGold financing) of EnviroGold shares, units consisting of EnviroGold shares and common share purchase warrants, and / or subscription receipts, based on a pre-monetary valuation of EnviroGold Global equal to $ 20,000,000 and for gross proceeds of at least $ 500,000. The net proceeds of the EnviroGold financing will be used for the execution of EnviroGold Globals’ strategic plan.

Range Debt Settlement

As initially revealed in its March 10, 2021 press release, Range Energy has now entered into debt settlement agreements (the Debt settlement agreements) with its major creditors. Pursuant to the debt settlement agreements, Range Energy and certain creditors have agreed to settle a total of $ 25,426,720.62 of debt through Range Energy issuing Range shares to these creditors on the basis of a deemed price of 1.95 $ 24,511,155.29 of the debt and a deemed price of $ 0.65 per share in respect of $ 915,565.33 of the debt (the Range Debt Settlementt). There are currently 4,281,136 Range Shares issued and outstanding (subject to rounding) and 18,259,519 Range Shares are expected to be outstanding immediately upon completion of the Range Debt Settlement (subject to rounding). Completion of the range debt settlement is a condition of closing the transaction, and Range Energy intends to work diligently to complete the range debt settlement on time.

Disclosure MI 61-101

The investor rights agreement and part of the range debt settlement, consisting of 12,569,823 range shares issued at $ 1.95 and 138,401 range shares issued at $ 0.65, each constitute a related party transaction in under multilateral instrument 61-101 – Protection of minority holders of securities in special transactions (MI 61-101). However, both transactions are exempt from the assessment and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 under the exemptions provided in Articles 5.5 (b) and 5.7 (1) (e) of MI 61-101, respectively. , in that the Company is not listed on a specified market and is experiencing financial difficulties.

Management of the resulting issuer

At closing, it is expected that the board of directors and senior officers of the resulting issuer will be comprised of the nominees of EnviroGold, but that certain current directors and officers of Range Energy may continue to serve on the board of the issuer. resulting. Details of the proposed directors and executive officers of the Resulting Issuer will be disclosed in a separate press release.

Further information

It is expected that trading of the Range Shares on the CSE will be suspended until the Transaction is completed and all necessary deposits have been accepted by the applicable regulatory authorities.

Investors are cautioned that any information published or received regarding the transaction in this press release may not be complete and should not be relied upon.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities to be issued in connection with the transaction have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the US Securities Act) or any national securities law and will not may be offered or sold in the United States. To the United States or to United States nationals, unless they are registered under the US Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including, but not limited to, the acceptance of the CSE and, where applicable, the disinterested approval of the shareholders. If necessary, the transaction cannot be closed until the required shareholder approval has been obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or not at all.

Investors are cautioned that, unless otherwise specified in the management information circular or in the registration statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information published or received regarding the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be invoked. Trading in Range Energy securities should be viewed as highly speculative.

The CSE has in no way conveyed the merits of the transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the proposed transaction and related transactions. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as expects, anticipates, intends, believes, plans, plans and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements regarding, among other things, the expected terms of the transaction, the number of Range Energy securities that may be issued in connection with the transaction, the resulting issuer ownership ratio after closing, the EnviroGold financing, the settlement of range debt, shareholder approval, EnviroGolds’ strategic plans and the ability of the parties to meet closing conditions and receive necessary approvals are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be interpreted as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors which could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those implied by such statements. Although these statements are based on reasonable assumptions of management, there can be no assurance that the Transaction will occur or that, if the Transaction does occur, it will be completed under the conditions described above. Range Energy and EnviroGold assume no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

