It’s happening: HEB plans to open 2 new stores in Plano, Frisco by fall 2022





HEB will inaugurate the two new stores this summer. Their opening is scheduled for fall 2022.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas Updated at 5:50 p.m. with additional community reaction to the news. It’s finally happening! Dallas-Fort Worth residents, you will soon be able to shop at HEB without having to leave the metroplex. The Texas-based grocer confirmed on Friday that he will be bringing two supermarkets to Plano and Frisco. HEB will inaugurate the two new stores this summer. Their opening is scheduled for fall 2022. The Frisco store will be located at the northeast corner of Legacy Drive and Main Street. The Plano store will be built on the southwest corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway, the company said. “Our two new stores will bring the best of HEB with products and services that our customers love and expect. We are committed to making these stores a meaningful addition to the Frisco and Plano communities, ”said Juan-Carlos Rck, HEB Executive Vice President, Northwest Food / Medicines Division. Dallas Business Journal Reports that the supermarket is also considering partnering with nonprofits and public schools in the area. HEB plans to host events and awards, which it does in its other markets. With roots in the Hill Country of Texas, HEB has spread the past 116 years in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Mexico, and moving closer to Dallas like peripheral cities such as Weatherford, Burleson, Cleburne, and Waxahachie. RELATED: Finally: HEB will expand to Dallas-Fort Worth with new sites in Plano, Frisco The company is one of the largest privately-owned companies in Texas, with $ 32 billion in annual sales and more than 420 stores across the state and in Mexico, employing more than 137,000, the Dallas Business Journal reports. Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere released a statement after Friday morning’s big announcement which reads in part: “We are very proud that HEB has chosen the City of Excellence to locally launch its ever popular grocery concept. This flagship store will add to the fabric of our community and that makes us Texan and special. Welcome HEB!” Residents of the Dallas-Fort Worth area also took to Twitter to share their excitement: Please excuse me for an unrelated article, but I just received THE BEST NEWS EVER !!! Prepare yourselves….#TO HAVE arrives at DFW !!!!!!!!!! And one of them will be less than 5 minutes from my home !!!!!!!!!!! The world is right again @TO HAVE – Jaclyn Smith (@MmeSmithRISD) March 26, 2021 We just announced that @TO HAVE comes to Frisco about 1.5 miles from my house. It’s about to be lit! #cheeseaisle #to have – Jeb Matulich (@junkytrinket) March 26, 2021 HEB is coming to Dallas! I think I will cry with happiness! @TO HAVE – Knight of Trevor (@ trevor_knight9) March 26, 2021 But some have criticized the proximity of the new sites, which are 15 km apart. Others wondered why the business hadn’t grown into underrepresented neighborhoods commonly referred to as food deserts, including Anga Sanders, founder of Feed Oak Cliff. Am I surprised? Not at all, “Sanders said.” Am I disappointed? Yes. The nonprofit has tried unsuccessfully for years to get large supermarkets into the Oak Cliff neighborhood. Food deserts are often found in rural and low-income communities. Often times, grocery stores have closed and new ones seem reluctant to take their place. Sanders said that no matter which company invests in these communities, it will see a bigger share in an untapped consumer base, being the only game in town. They are private companies and they are profit driven and I understand that, “Sanders said.” Have a vision. Put your traditional thinking aside and look at the possibilities. HEB’s head office declined to answer whether the company was considering such communities for new stores, or why it had chosen Frisco and Plano. The Texas-based company also has several Central Market stores that serve customers in Dallas, Plano, Southlake, and Fort Worth. Journalist Eric Alvarez contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up to date on all the news in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos