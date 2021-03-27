The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday: Toronto Stock Exchange (18,752.58, up 101.48 points.) Power Corp. from Canada. (TSX: POW). Finances. Up 24 cents, or 0.73%, to $ 33.34 on 13.1 million shares. Telus Corp. (TSX: T). Telecommunications. Down 91 cents, or 3.5%, to $ 25.33 on 12.4 million shares. TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Up 55 cents, or 0.92 percent, to $ 60.05 on 10.8 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up four cents, or 4.9 percent, to 85 cents on 8.6 million shares. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX: TVE). Energy. Up 23 cents, or 11 percent, to $ 2.32 on 8.1 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up 56 cents, or 1.46%, to $ 39.01 on 6.9 million shares. Companies in the news: Uber Technologies Inc. Uber Technologies Inc. will double the size of its technical team in Toronto by the end of the year. The San Francisco-based food transportation and delivery company announced it would hire around 60 people in engineering, design, data science and product management roles. The expansion will also create two new teams in Canada to focus on pilot experience and base memberships. The first team will manage, improve and build products and infrastructure that will power the Uber app and make the service more reliable for runners. The second team will focus on memberships and create new ways for Uber to offer partnerships, exclusive offers and integrations. The hiring comes after Uber fired more than 3,000 people, or 14% of its global workforce, as demand for its ridesharing service plummeted during the COVID-19 pandemic. WestJet Airlines WestJet is adding 11 domestic routes to Western Canada in anticipation of summer travel demand. The announcement follows a decision by the airline earlier this week to restore service to Atlantic Canada and Quebec City. WestJet chief executive Ed Sims says the airline looks to the coming months with cautious optimism. The new flights include service between Toronto and Comox, British Columbia, and between Ottawa and Victoria. Four of the 11 routes between Toronto and Fort McMurray, Alta .; Nanaimo, British Columbia and Edmonton; Edmonton and Kamloops, British Columbia; and Prince George and Abbotsford, British Columbia, were routes operated several years ago. The new flights are expected to start in June. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 26, 2021. The Canadian Press







