Tech firms plan workers’ return to desks as COVID cases declineExBulletin







toggle legend Jeff Chiu / AP Jeff Chiu / AP Facebook, Microsoft and Uber have announced plans to reopen offices on a limited basis, as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continues to slow. Microsoft and Uber say their headquarters in Redmond, Washington and San Francisco will welcome employees on March 29, respectively. The software giant has already started welcoming additional employees to offices around the world at its 21 locations and reopening offices in the Northwest using a hybrid approach is the next step, the company said in a statement. “Our goal is to give employees more flexibility, allowing them to work where they feel most productive and at ease, while encouraging employees to work from home as the virus and associated variants remain a concern.” Microsoft said in a blog post. Uber is offering a plan to return to the office from September 13 to next Monday, the company said in an emailed statement, noting that it was on a voluntary basis. In line with local guidelines, the rideshare company said only 20% of employees could choose to work in the office. Meanwhile, Facebook has said that if the number of COVID-19 in Menlo Park, Calif., Where its head office is located, continues to decline, up to 10% of its workforce may return to office on May 10. Likewise, the Fremont and Sunnyvale offices may open a little later on May 17 and May 24, respectively. And the San Francisco office is scheduled to open on June 7. All three companies say they intend to adhere to all local health protocols and safety guidelines that have been developed in coordination with experts. Uber added: “Employees returning to their workplace are required to take virtual training, sign a COVID-19 precautions and recognition form, and have a daily health exam (including a temperature check) at home. to qualify for the comeback. ” A sprawling to study by Microsoft on the impact of forced home work policies due to the coronavirus pandemic revealed that “flexible working is here to stay” and that employers who wish to retain talented employees should embrace the idea of ​​hybrid work even after the current health crisis. The report, entitled “The next big disruption is hybrid work Are we ready?Advises business leaders to accept that “the past year has fundamentally changed the nature of work. Among his discoveries: In the survey, 73% of workers said they wanted flexible remote options. The study also found that remote job postings on LinkedIn had increased more than five times during the pandemic. But people are also working a lot harder and struggling, the report says. Around the world, people spend more than twice as much time in meetings and “more than 40 billion more emails were delivered in February of this year compared to last year.” People also cry a lot more with coworkers. One in six reports said they cried with a coworker in the past year.

