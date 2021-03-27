Qiming’s holding company Zhihu is listed on the New York Stock Exchange

SHANGHAI, March 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Zhihu, portfolio company of Qiming Venture Partners (NYSE: ZH) ON March 26 IS listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The issue price is US $ 9.5/ADS. The stock closed at 8.5 USD/ ADS on the first day of trading, with a market capitalization of approximately 4.75 billion USD.

Zhihu is an online question-and-answer community that has attracted a wide range of content creators. With its product launched in January 2011, Zhihu allows people to share their knowledge, experiences and ideas and find their answers.

Qiming started investing in Zhihu as part of its Series A funding round in 2011 and followed in its Series B, C, D and Series. D1 round. Qiming owns 9.72% of the company after its IPO.

Zhihu’s listing is the Qiming Portfolio’s fourth IPO in 2021.

Zhihu is the largest online community inspired by questions and answers and one of the five most comprehensive online content communities China, both in terms of average mobile MAU and revenue in 2020, according to China Insights Consultancy, or CIC. Zhihu is widely regarded as a highly reliable platform offering the highest quality content.

“In Zhihu, where one asks a question, another will answer. We have documented the spiritual trajectory of a generation with questions and answers. For the past ten years, we have been passionately involved in the times. and insistence on dreams. At Zhihu, we hope that people can gain knowledge and comfort and form collective wisdom to contribute to a better world, “said Zhou Yuan, Founder, President and CEO of Zhihu on the company’s tenth anniversary in early 2021.

Users and content creators are at the heart of Zhihu, and the company’s motto is “Answer All Questions”. So, the flyer opens with six stories from Zhihu communities to explain “What is Zhihu”. From December 31, 2020, Zhihu had accumulated 315.3 million questions and answers provided by 43.1 million content creators. Average MAUs increased 33.0%, from 56.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 75.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Zhihu users generated 25.7 million average daily searches in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 38.2% from the fourth quarter. of 2019. Zhihu had 3.3 million monthly active content creators on average in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Zhihu monetizes through online advertising, paid memberships, content commerce solutions, and other services such as online education and e-commerce related services. Zhihu’s income increased by 670.5 million RMB in 2019 at 1.4 billion RMB (US $ 207.2 million) in 2020, up 101.7%. The net loss was RMB1.0 billion in 2019 and 517.6 million RMB (US $ 79.3 million) in 2020. The gross margin increased by 142.7% compared to 312.3 million RMB in 2019 at 757.8 million RMB for the same period in 2020.

The monetization of From China The online content community is at an early stage with significant growth potential. The size of the market in terms of revenue has increased by 38.6 billion RMB in 2015 at RMB275.8 billion in 2019 and should move to 1.3 trillion RMB in 2025, a CAGR of 30.3% compared to 2019, according to the CIC.

“We started investing in Zhihu in 2011. We understand that building content and communities takes patience and effort. As a result, we supported the team’s strategic decisions and were ready and willing to go the long way with the company, ”said Duane Kuang, Founding Managing Partner of Qiming Venture Partners.

“Zhihu now has clear advantages over its competitors and has shown an acceleration in user growth and marketability. We look forward to the company serving more users and offering a greater variety of content,” said said Kuang.

About Qiming Venture Partners

Founded in 2006, Qiming Venture Partners is a leader China venture capital firm with offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Suzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Seattle, Boston and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Currently, Qiming Venture Partners manages nine US dollar funds and six RMB funds with $ 5.9 billion in assets under management. Since our inception, we have invested in outstanding companies in the TMT and early stage health and growth sectors.

Since our inception, we have supported more than 380 innovative and fast growing companies. More than 130 companies are already listed on the NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEx, Gretai Securities Market, Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or have obtained their withdrawal through mergers and acquisitions and other means. There are also over 40 companies in the portfolio that have achieved unicorn status.

Many of the companies in our portfolio are today’s most influential companies in their respective industries, including Xiaomi (SEHK: 1810), Meituan (SEHK: 3690), Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI), Roborock (SHSE: 688169) , Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals (SHSE: 603087), Tigermed (SZSE: 300347, SEHK: 3347), Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB, SEHK: 9688), Venus MedTech (SEHK: 2500), CanSino Biologics (SEHK: 6185, SHSE: 688185), Schrdinger (NASDAQ: SDGR), APT Medical (SHSE: 688617), Sanyou Medical (SHSE: 688085), AmoyDx (SZSE: 300685), Berry Genomics (SZSE: 000710), SinocellTech (SHSE: 688520), WeDoctor Group and UBTech, among others.

