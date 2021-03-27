Woman warns others after Vietnamese dad was punched in Uptown – NBC Chicago

A Chicago woman said her father was assaulted while walking in his own neighborhood and therefore warned others to be vigilant, fearing that her father had been targeted for being Asian.

We are scared and we have been scared, Kaylee Cong told NBC 5.

Cong and his Vietnamese family have lived in the city’s Uptown district for 15 years and have never had a problem – until recently.

I was amazed, because I can’t believe this could happen to my father, ”she said.

The Chicago woman said her father was walking near Broadway and Ainslie Street around 11 p.m. last Saturday when someone came in from behind and punched him in the head.

He started to get scared and all that he decided to turn around and that’s when he noticed another white man standing by the parking meter holding a bat hidden under his arm, she said.

The 60-year-old victim feared for his life but managed to snap a photo of the suspect walking away. Cong said the man seen with the bat took off in a different direction.

Who knows what might happen, she said. It could be worse.

His father is now recovering from the blow to the head, and given the increase in hate crimes reported against Asian Americans during the pandemic, Cong believes his father was intentionally targeted.

They didn’t say a word. He didn’t say a word, she said. It was a hate crime. There is no way you can try to attack someone when they haven’t done anything to you. He was just walking down the street.

Cong shared his father’s spooky encounter on Instagram, and the post caught the attention of 48th Ward Alderman Harry Osterman’s office.

He was watching us to see if we were okay or if we needed help, she said.

Ald. Osterman told NBC 5 by phone that he and his team distributed flyers to Asian business owners and residents of the region to remind them to be on high alert after the deadly Georgia shootings and recent crimes. against Asian Americans in other major cities.

I don’t hope that happens to anyone else, especially those elders who are older than my dad, she said. You know they can’t fight back or maybe they don’t have the strength too.

A vigil and rally was held Friday night in Horner Park, with people condemning racism and violence against Asian Americans.

We’re just from one country, from a small country, and we’re trying to make life better here, “she said.” That’s all we wanted. We don’t want any violence. “

Cong just hopes that by sharing his father’s story, it will bring more awareness and spark change.

I think for our generation, we can’t just keep our voices quiet, she said. We must like to talk. We must stand up and we must end it. We cannot let it continue like this any longer.

The families of the victims were filing a police report on Friday.