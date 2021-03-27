Lessons on My Food Bag and Rocket Lab stock market listing

NOTICE: The public listing process is a major effort, costing the company up to 5 percent of its value. In the My Food Bags case, registration fees exceeded $ 16 million.

Why so much? Since this is a public offering, the company must ensure that the accounts, financial projections and statements are correct. And it must be sold to the public. So the process is filled with bankers, stock brokers, lawyers and accountants, and none of them bill like charity workers.

SUPPLIED My Food Bag has been hailed as the largest IPO to hit the NZX in seven years.

When I look at a business listing, I don’t pay too much attention to the numbers these professionals produce or their research reports. It might sound strange to a manager of KiwiSaver, but in reality the company will only be able to attract investors if the listing price is within an acceptable range. And research reports are written by brokers eager to get you to buy. They cannot be misleading like most advertisements. But it’s best to read them as an advertisement anyway.

When deciding to invest in a publicly traded company, I ask three very basic questions;

The first, and most important, is the motivation for signing up. If the owners sell a small stake and use the proceeds to grow the business, that’s a very good sign. By remaining a major shareholder, they eat their own food and you enjoy the same meal.

However, if the purpose of listing is to allow owners to sell most of their stake, that’s a big warning sign. Why would you want to buy something that the owners want to sell?

In this case, My Food Bag failed the test. The main purpose of the listing was to allow founders and private investors to sell their investment, to the tune of $ 282 million. Only $ 54 million (16 percent) of new shares were issued. The CEO and CFO also sold 75 percent of their shares, under an interest-free loan and option structure described in the offering document. It seems to have been a godsend for them, at the expense of the shareholders.

In contrast, existing Rocket Lab shareholders will retain 82% of their shares once it is listed on NASDAQ, and the proceeds from listing will give it $ 750 million to increase its lifting capacity.

SUPPLIED Rocket Lab on the Mahia Peninsula.

The second question is how stable the Council is. If a company changes a lot of directors in the year before it is listed, it might dress its board to look credible. This usually involves appointing top managers with a good reputation, just like a football team hires a new bench of star players. But the problem is, it’s not the people who built the business and often don’t have the specialist skills required.

My Food Bag also failed this test, with only one director remaining for its IPO. Six directors have left and four new ones have arrived, a month before the IPO. As good as the new directors may be, they are not the team that has brought the company to this point. It’s like changing the leadership of Team NZ right before the Americas Cup final. You just don’t know what you are getting.

In contrast, Rocket Lab appears to have retained a stable governance structure. Why change a winning formula just because you are registered?

The third question is the performance of equivalent enterprises abroad. It is rare for a company to succeed here on the stock exchange without foreign investors also buying, and they will look at the performance of equivalent companies around the world.

In the case of My Food Bag, its main equivalents had had mixed performances until its IPO. Blue Apron, a meal delivery service listed in America with much fanfare in 2017, traded at $ 140 on day one, and is now under $ 9. Hello Fresh, which rivals my Food Bag, has gone from 10 euros in 2017 to 63 euros now.

In contrast, Rocket Labs is comparable to Elon Musks Space X. Enough said.

Like Zero and many other Kiwi companies, Rocket Lab has very obviously bypassed the NZX. After decades of poor governance and misaligned priorities, the NZX is in desperate need of successful lists. In a bull market, 7 of their last 8 IPOs have lost investor money, with My Food Bag their most visible failure.

This poses questions to our purse. Do they relax prudent standards and thus encourage sub-standard registrations? Will the NZX become the place to list companies when they can’t list anywhere credible?

LAWRENCE SMITH / Tips Simplicity’s Sam Stubbs raises questions about our exchange, saying the NZX is in desperate need of successful quotes.

If so, it would be a tragedy, just as millions of Kiwis have growing savings on KiwiSaver and adopt direct ownership through local companies like Sharesies and Hatch. They should be able to invest in a growing pool of quality locally listed companies, whose prices rise and encourage more investment. The trend has been reversed.

I am a My Food Bag customer and a huge fan of the product. And a bad start doesn’t mean a bad finish. Companies can be poorly listed and have huge success, as Mainfreight did in New Zealand.

But in my opinion, when it comes to their stock market listing, the owners of My Food Bag weren’t eating their own food, and the stock market wasn’t making sure the meal was good. New directors were also untested ingredients, and the sector’s share price performance left a very average taste in the mouths of investors.

So, so far My Food Bag has failed to get the right seal of investment approval. In contrast, the owners of Rocket Lab have stayed, stayed there and are shooting for the moon.