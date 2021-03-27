USW plans to start strike at ATI on Tuesday | Business

The United Steelworkers announced on Friday that the union would begin a strike against Allegheny Technologies Inc. starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Locals representing about 1,300 workers at nine facilities, including about 200 at the Washington Plate plant in Canton Township, informed their bargaining committee on March 5 that they had voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. .
The USW provided a statement in which David McCall, the vice president of USW International, said the company had no excuse for committing unfair labor practices in its desire to force workers to accept labor. unnecessary concessions.
McCall, who is chairing union negotiations with ATI, added: In addition to protesting the company’s serious unfair labor practices, the union is keen to achieve a fair and just contract, and we stand ready to meet with management anyway. the day, every day if that helps us reach a fair deal. We will continue to negotiate in good faith and urge ATI to start doing the same.
Natalie Gillespie, vice president of communications for the Pittsburgh-based company, released a statement saying ATI is incredibly disappointed that our employees represented under the USW Framework Agreement have chosen to strike. Our latest proposal increases wages and keeps health care free for our employees, at a time when we are losing money, after one of the worst years in company history.
As we said before, we are committed to rewarding the hard work of our people. At the same time, we must have a competitive cost structure that supports this activity and our long-term investment.
A contract between ATI and the Steelworkers expired on February 29, 2020. The two parties then agreed to operate under a one-year extension, which ended on February 28, and another extension was put in place.
Affected union members work at nine sites, including five in Pennsylvania: Canton Township, Brackenridge, Latrobe, Natrona Heights and Vandergrift. The other sites are in Lockport, NY; Louisville, Ohio; New Bedford, Massachusetts; and Waterbury, Conn.
ATI has approximately 50 locations around the world, including more than 30 in the United States.
