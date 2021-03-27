Disabled metro train leaves more than 100 stranded passengers





More than 100 people were stranded for almost an hour and a half on a subway train on Friday afternoon in northeast DC

More than 100 people were stranded for almost an hour and a half on a subway train on Friday afternoon in northeast DC The incident happened around 4 p.m. near the Rhode Island subway station. A spokesperson for the metro said the train became disabled 100 meters from the elevated station after a “mechanical problem”. There was no collision and no train car separated, the spokesperson said. Metro incident @wmata Rhode Island Ave NE station. Disabled metro train. Some passengers self-evacuated. All the passengers are now off the train. 1 transported and others assessed, all for minor medical problems. #DCsBravest helped Metro and clean up the stage. pic.twitter.com/v38r6Ao1UL DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 26, 2021 The passengers remained on the train until engineers helped evacuate them around 5:20 p.m. Two people received medical attention for minor injuries, according to Metro. The DC Fire and EMS department said no one had been taken to the hospital. Trains on the Red Line circled the incident until 6 p.m., causing travel delays. Metro said the investigation into the incident was ongoing.

