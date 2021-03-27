The market plumbing behind the stock market frenzies memes





Despite their name, penny stocks sometimes cost more than a dollar. The central idea is this: it is the smallest companies, the backwater of stocks. Although some stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq meet the definition, the vast majority are traded over-the-counter primarily in the Old West, where there is no mandatory listing and where almost everything. is allowed. Before the pandemic, the daily over-the-counter (OTC) volume was typically less than 10 billion shares. But when people were quarantined in their homes, the retail industry exploded. Total OTC volume topped 20 billion shares in November, then topped 140 billion on February 8. Companies like Zomedica Corp., a maker of pet drugs with no income, have suddenly been the most traded stocks in America. Orders placed by individuals from Robinhood Markets Inc., Charles Schwab Corp. or any of the other major retail brokers rarely enter public markets such as the NYSE or the Nasdaq. Instead, they are usually directed to an intermediary such as Citadel Securities LLC or Virtu Financial Inc., who pay brokers for this privilege. These so-called high frequency trading companies use cutting edge technology to execute orders so efficiently that they can reap profits by collecting a small spread on large trading volumes. They want orders from retail customers, whose purchases and sales tend to balance out, rather than institutions, who are more likely to make big smart bets that leave high-frequency businesses with losses. Paying for order flow has allowed retail brokers to stop charging their clients for trading. Without the fee barrier, apps like Robinhood that make trading easy and fun have spawned retail volumes and social media-based trading. But when retail brokers make money from order flow payment transactions, not trading fees, it begs the question of which clients they are really trying to serve. GameStop is the most famous example, but a stock meme is any investment featured on a social media site such as Reddit. In January 2021, a collective online campaign drove up the prices of GameStop, theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., and even money. At the height of the January frenzy, the rallying cry on the WallStreetBets subdirectory was Diamond Hands, a call to hold on no matter what and give the traditional investment industry a figurative major. But when the losses intensified, many participants were forced to sell. Some critics have likened social media campaigns to pump-and-dump scams in which unscrupulous brokers tout stocks they already own to increase their value before dumping them at a huge profit. All US stock transactions are backed by the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., a feature of the marketplace that seldom attracts attention. When GameStops shares which were trading at an average price of around $ 7 throughout 2020 hit a skyrocketing high of $ 483 on January 28, DTCC told Pony Robinhood more money to cover the losses. potential. This led to Robinhood temporarily banning trading in GameStop and other hot stocks, causing the bubble to burst. Stock transactions, although they seem instantaneous, actually take two days known as T + 2 to settle. In other words, the buyer does not receive the stock and the seller does not receive the money for two days. In the meantime, DTCC keeps cash on hand to protect both sides of the transaction from loss should something go wrong. Robinhoods executives say two days is too long and transactions should settle in real time. DTCC has proposed dividing the difference, moving to a day, or T + 1, by 2023. Some have argued that a blockchain, the type of shared computer database that underlies digital currencies such as than Bitcoin, is well suited to the task. Meanwhile, others say that reducing settlement times will impose onerous implementation costs on the financial industry. Advice from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on OTC fraud. A QuickTake on checkout for the order flow. A QuickTake on the GameStop trading frenzy. DTCC’s proposal to speed up settlement times.

