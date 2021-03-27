SBA Extends Deferment Period For All Disaster Loans News, Sports, Jobs





The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced extended deferment periods for all disaster loans, including the COVID-19 Economic Disaster Lending (EIDL) program, until 2022. – All SBA disaster loans made during calendar year 2020, including COVID-19 EIDL, will have an extended first payment due date from 12 months to 24 months from the date of the note . – All SBA disaster loans made in calendar year 2021, including COVID-19 EIDL, will have an extended first payment due date from 12 months to 18 months from the date of the note . Existing ASB disaster loans approved before 2020 and in regular service as of March 1, 2020, have been subject to an automatic deferral of principal and interest payments until December 31, 2020. This initial deferral period was then extended to March 31, 2021. A further 12-month deferral period of principal and interest payments will automatically be granted to these borrowers. Borrowers will resume their regular payment schedule with payment immediately preceding March 31, 2022, unless the borrower voluntarily continues to make payments during the deferral. It is important to note that interest will continue to accrue on the outstanding loan balance for the duration of the deferral. “Small businesses, private non-profit organizations and agricultural businesses, including self-employed workers, contractors and construction workers, continue to navigate a very difficult economic environment due to the continued impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19, as well as historic severe winter storms. in 2020, “ SBA interim administrator Tami Perrillo said. “The EIDL COVID-19 program has helped more than 3.7 million small businesses, including nonprofits, sole proprietors and independent contractors, from a wide range of industries and business sectors. activity, through this difficult period, “ Perrillo continued. The SBA continues to work to make all previously approved coronavirus pandemic stimulus funding available and to administer new targeted programs related to the provisions of the Economic Assistance to Small Business Act of 2020, organizations to nonprofit and hard-hit places (the law on economic aid) as quickly as possible. . COVID-19 EIDL loans are offered on very affordable terms, with an interest rate of 3.75% for small businesses and 2.75% for nonprofits, with a maturity of 30 years. Interest continues to accrue during the deferment period and borrowers can make full or partial payments if they wish. In mid-February 2021, the SBA took a significant step forward in the success of the COVID-19 EIDL program, approving more than $ 200 billion in emergency financing in the form of low-interest loans, providing working capital for small businesses, nonprofits and farm businesses to survive. the serious consequences of this catastrophic and historic period on the whole of the United States of America and its territories. The SBA continues to approve more than $ 500 million each week for the COVID-19 EIDL program. Questions about SBA COVID-19 EIDL and disaster loan payments can be answered by emailing or by calling the SBA Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 1-800- 877-8339). Today’s breaking news and more delivered to your inbox







