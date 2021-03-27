India’s electricity demand to increase in Q4: India Ratings

NEW DELHI: India’s electricity demand is expected to be higher year over year in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year, according to India Ratings and Research in a report.

This is gaining in importance because energy consumption, especially that of electricity and refined products, is generally linked to the overall demand of the economy. It also comes at a time when India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth is estimated to be on the rise by rating agencies.

In its Global Economic Outlook, Fitch revised India’s economic growth estimate to 12.8% for FY22, thanks to a stronger carryover effect, more flexible fiscal stance and better control of viruses. Additionally, Moodys Analytics said India’s GDP is expected to grow 12% in 2021.

Energy demand for all of India is expected to be higher in 4QFY21 on an annual basis, despite partial lockdowns in some states due to an increase in the number of COVID 19 cases, ”the report released on Friday said.

Given the resurgence of covid-19 cases in several parts of the country, the central government on Wednesday called on states to impose local restrictions ahead of upcoming festivals in India.

“In February 2021, energy demand for all of India increased 0.2% year-on-year to 104.6 billion units (January 2021: increase 5.0%; December 2020: 4.9% increase) “, the report states.

This comes against the backdrop of electricity demand in India recording a new high of 189.6 gigawatts (GW) in January. The country has an installed power generation capacity of 373.43 GW.

Energy demand from April 2020 to February 2021 decreased 2.8% yoy (9MFY21: down 3.9% yoy; 1HFY21: down 8.7% yoy; 1QFY21: down decrease of 15.9% yoy) “, adds the report.

The Indian economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The country’s peak electricity demand collapsed as commercial and industrial electricity demand was hit after many factories closed. However, the demand is back now.

The short-term electricity price on the Indian Energy Exchange continued its year-over-year improving trend, with prices exceeding INR 4 / unit in March 2021 for the first time since October 2018, “the report said.

Struck by the pandemic, India’s economy is expected to contract 8% in FY21, in its worst show in more than four decades.