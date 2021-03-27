Woman, 55, miraculously recovers from COVID-19 after being hospitalized for months

Woman makes miraculous progress in her recovery after battling COVID-19. After more than five months, doctors decided she was well enough to go home.

At the end of September, Valerie Garcia, 55, began to experience symptoms. However, since she felt comfortable taking all the necessary precautions to avoid contracting COVID-19, she thought her symptoms were those of allergies.

In October, however, as things got worse, she was sent to the hospital.

You just think it was allergies, the next thing you know … 1-3 days and it hit her, her sister Connie Zapata said.

She was transferred to several institutions as her condition worsened. Soon she was on a ventilator and ECMO and was on these machines for 75 days.

She had no capacity for her lung use, so the only thing she breathed through her was oxygen, Zapata said.

During the process, she was in an induced coma and also had numerous blood transfusions.

The family prayed hard for her recovery, despite Garcias’ stagnant condition.

They kept saying there was no improvement, Zapata said.

The family repeatedly heard from doctors that Garcia was unlikely to survive. His bodily systems were failing him.

They said his lungs would never work again. So we had an option … And a double lung transplant? She’s not a candidate for that, Zapata said.

However, Garcias’ body has started to make a comeback. Her body, especially her lungs, began to heal.

It’s a glorious day for us, Zapata said.

After five and a half months, at the PAM Rehabilitation Hospital in Humble, where Garcia did physiotherapy, doctors said Garcia was well enough to be released.

It is a real blessing. God has been with us all this time, said Victoria Estrada, daughter of Garcias.

Garcias’ medical and physiotherapy team hosted a surprise event where the family gathered at the PAM Rehabilitation Hospital in Humble to surprise Garcia on discharge.

Cheers, balloons, signs and smiling faces met Garcia on the way out.

She’s so strong. She’s always been so strong, Estrada said. She told me before she was intubated, she was going to fight! She just needed more time and that’s why we kept fighting for her.

Garcias’ body made a comeback like none his doctor, Dr Bryan Lipsen, had ever seen.

Not like this patient. Not what she’s been through. It really is a miracle. It kind of makes medical professionals like me think about being more religious, Lipsen said.

Garcia thanked those who came and said it was really a surprise. She said her feelings had changed as well.

Happy. Happy with the family, Garcia said.

This family believes.

It’s a miracle, says Zapata.

When faith fights, it wins.

I want to thank God. God was the one who answered our prayers and gave and touched these nurses and doctors to know what to do, Zapata said.

As Garcia is still recovering from day to day, her family believe she will get stronger every day. They said they had a lot of catching up to do.