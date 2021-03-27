CEO of this marijuana company soon sees the stock listed on a major stock exchange

Investors are excited about the hope that the federal legalization of cannabis in the United States will increase again. Democratic control of the White House is good news for the marijuana industry. Most US states have understood the importance of the amount of tax revenue the cannabis industry can bring in. As a result, some of these states voted in favor of their legalization programs in the November elections.

Market optimism around US federal legalization has also helped the industry flourish. Marijuana sales skyrocketed last year, as did the revenues of U.S. cannabis companies. The exceptional performance also continues this year.

Among them is based in IllinoisGreen thumb industries(OTC: GTBIF), which had a strong fourth quarter for fiscal 2020. It delivered triple-digit revenue growth on a year-over-year basis, with another quarter of positive EBITDA (earnings before income, taxes, depreciation and amortization). Management is optimistic about the company’s outlook for 2021. Over the past 12 months, Green Thumb stock has climbed more than 400%, far exceeding the industry benchmark. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF, which gained 122%. Let’s review the fourth quarter results to see where the business is heading this year.

Income soared the ‘old fashioned way’ amid pandemic

Green Thumb’s revenue for the fourth quarter (ended December 31, 2020) jumped 134% year-over-year to $ 177.2 million, from its 12 markets.

Its two segments – consumer packaged products (medical and recreational cannabis products) and retail – performed well in the quarter.

What’s impressive is that despite limited M&A activity, the company’s 2020 revenue soared the ‘old-fashioned way’ – producing and selling more without depend on mergers and acquisitions to generate revenue. according to management. Green Thumb produced and sold more in fiscal 2020; the huge demand for cannabis amid the pandemic made it possible.

The increase in sales and the control of operating expenses generated another quarter of positive EBITDA. It stood at $ 61.3 million, up from $ 7.8 million the year before. This is an impressive increase, most of which can be attributed to lower SG&A total expenses (sales, general and administrative), which represented 30% of revenue from 62% in Q4 2019, economies of scale that started with income growth. . Based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company also reported net income of $ 22.5 million, or $ 0.11 per share.

Illinois Cannabis Market Has Huge Business Potential

Much of the credit for the sky-high incomes can be attributed to Green Thumb’s ability to thrive in the midst of the pandemic. The company capitalized on its home market – the new recreational cannabis market in Illinois. The state had legalized recreational (or adult) marijuana on January 1, 2020 and recorded sales of $ 40 million that month for this segment, which ultimately reached $ 87 million in December. For all of 2020, Illinois sold more than $ 669 million in adult marijuana, with total sales of legal cannabis exceeding $ 1 billion.

Green Thumb management is obviously happy with Illinois’ progress. During the fourth quarter earnings call, CEO Ben Kovler said “Illinois is just getting started.” It just seems fair. In just the first two months of 2021, the state generated $ 170 million in sales. At this rate, there is no doubt that Illinois will break the 2020 records. With Illinois being its home state, Green Thumb has a competitive advantage in hitting while the iron is hot. The company will also bring California’s No.1 cannabis drink, Cann, to the Illinois market by this spring and plans to expand this product into the New Jersey market, which recently legalized recreational cannabis.

However, giving tough competition to Green Thumb in the state is Cresco Laboratories, which has 10 retail stores in Illinois. The company is growing rapidly to become the market leader. Currently, it operates in nine US states, holding licenses for 15 production facilities and 29 retail outlets.

Green Thumb CEO is very optimistic for 2021

Getting listed on major stock exchanges like NASDAQ and NYSE is the dream of every American cannabis company. This will allow more retail investors to invest in the stock, which will boost the performance of the stock. Green Thumb has already taken its first step towards this dream. In February, the company registered its initial public offering with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to raise $ 100 million. Soon after, she also received an offer from an institutional investor to buy around 3.1 million shares.

Kovler said: “This is an important milestone, and we see it as one more step towards listing on a major US stock exchange, thus giving our peers a level playing field. Canadian “.

Prospects for decriminalization also look good with the backing of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

This will allow US cannabis stocks to trade on major exchanges. Decriminalization will ease criminal penalties for possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use. But the production and sale will always remain illegal, which can only happen after federal legalization.

Additionally, federal legalization will also help cannabis companies gain access to financial capital, an important resource for conquering the growing cannabis market. Green Thumb’s financial position is stable enough, for now, to thrive this year, but more capital is always good.

Green Thumb ended its fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $ 83.8 million and total debt of $ 99.1 million, of which the company is only due to repay $ 342 thousand in 12 months. That said, investors should also be aware of the additional long-term operating lease obligations of $ 146 million. Rental obligations are what the company owes the lessor for the rental of production facilities and stores. Any challenge to clear these rental obligations could have an impact on operations.

The increase in income and profits will make it easier for the business to pay off debts. Green Thumb still holds licenses for 97 retail extensions, so imagine the hold it will have in the US market once all the stores open. At the end of the quarter, the company had 51 retail stores in 10 states.

With an optimistic outlook for the coming year, management said, “Green Thumb is well positioned. Our balance sheet is strong, our brands are in contact with consumers and our capital projects are on track. At the same time, We will maintain our focus on diligent execution and allocating high-value capital expenditures that will create lasting value for all of our stakeholders. The real fun is just beginning. “

If you believe in the potential of the thriving cannabis industry, this marijuana stock is the one that will allow you to generate fruitful returns in the long run.