Latest COVID-19 Case, Colorado Vaccine Numbers

COLORADO, USA There were 319 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado as of March 27, and the seven-day moving average positivity rate has declined to 3.88%, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

In addition, 1,503,092 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of March 27, and 926,169 of them have been fully vaccinated. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are approximately 95% effective and require two doses to achieve vaccination. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was granted emergency use authorization on February 27. It is 86% effective in preventing serious illness and requires a dose.

Positivity is an important indicator of the state of COVID-19 in the state. The World Health Organization (WHO) in May 2020, recommended that the positivity rate be 5% or less to contain the virus.

Current hospitalization data is also a key metric as it can indicate whether the Colorados hospital system is overwhelmed by the virus. In April, hospitalizations peaked at 888 in one day. That number was surpassed on November 5, when the number rose to 894, and it soared until December 2 when hospitalizations peaked at just under 2,000.

The surge in hospitalizations in Colorado reported Wednesday was the result of a local health agency and CDPHE’s quality control system. Some of the hospitalizations were not previously reported in the data because they did not match known cases of COVID-19 due to hospital coding issues, which the CDPHE says have since been corrected. These hospitalizations go back several months and go back to June.

The data is published daily at 4 p.m. The numbers will be updated daily at this time.

Governor Jared Polis issued an executive order requiring masks or coverings for anyone inside in public.

Breakdown of coronavirus data

The CDPHE reports that 456,302 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus, COVID-19. This is an increase from 454,893 the day before.

The graph below shows the growth in cases, which comes from subtracting the total number of cases from the previous day. A moving average helps to capture a trend over a period of time. This removes some noise from the daily numbers. The line on the graph represents the seven-day moving average of the growth of cases.

Breakdown of immunization data

Colorado is currently in Phases 1A and 1B.

1,503,092 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

926,169 people were fully vaccinated.

1,149 vaccine suppliers in total.

Colorado received its first delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine on December 14. The United States Food & Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine in December. Both are about 95% effective and require two doses. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was granted emergency use authorization on February 27. It is 86% effective in preventing serious illness and requires a dose.

The graph below shows the percentage of the Colorado population that has been vaccinated with one or both doses. Health experts say they expect us to achieve herd immunity when about 70% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Positivity

Positivity is the number of tests that come back with a COVID-19 result. Above 10%, this could indicate that the tests are insufficient and that only people who may have COVID are tested. The World Health Organization recommended in May 2020 that the positivity rate be even lower, 5%, to contain the virus.

Death

6,086 deaths among people with COVID-19

6,196 deaths from COVID-19

The majority of deaths (53%) concern people over 80 years old; 24% of deaths occurred in people aged 70 to 79 and 12% in people aged 60 to 69.

The graph below shows the number of people who have died from COVID-19 based on the date of their death.

On May 15, the CDPHE moved to a difference in the documentation of deaths that broke down into “deaths among cases” and “deaths from COVID-19”. Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist at CDPHE, said on May 18 that deaths in the “among” category are those who tested positive for COVID-19 before or after death. It is done by frontline medical workers. Deaths in the “due to” category are staggered and come from death certificates that the Centers for Disease Control encodes and then forwards to CDPHE. On the CDPHE website, he explains that the two categories should not be on the same schedule due to the differences in reporting.

Hospitalizations

Among those who tested positive for the disease, a total of 25,281 cumulative hospitalizations were reported.

As of March 27, 319 patients were hospitalized for the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. In the past 24 hours, 47 patients had been transferred or discharged.

(Note: 85% of establishments reported data as of March 27.)

The surge in hospitalizations in Colorado, reported Wednesday, March 24, was the result of a local health agency and CDPHE’s quality control system. Some of the hospitalizations were not previously reported in the data because they did not match known cases of COVID-19 due to hospital coding issues, which the CDPHE says have since been corrected. These hospitalizations go back several months and go back to June.

The graph below shows the number of people currently hospitalized with a diagnosis of COVID-19 and the number of people who were released or transferred within 24 hours. This is a key measurement as it can indicate whether the Colorados hospital system is overwhelmed by the virus or not.

Test

According to the CDPHE, a total of 6,858,849 tests were administered and

2,702,565 people were tested. All 64 counties have reported cases.