3 actions Warren Buffett would love

Warren Buffett, one of the greatest investors of all time, turns 90 this year. Operating from his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, Buffett lives in a modest house, drives a modest car, and enjoys the simple pleasures of life, like an iced Coke.

After sticking to the same investment plan for years, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathawayof (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio has undergone a fairly extensive overhaul in recent years. For example, trusting the wisdom of its closest Berkshire financial managers, the company began buying tech growth stocks. Apple in 2016. Technology, an area Buffett most often avoided, now accounts for around 40% of Berkshire’s portfolio.

So it’s clear that Buffett is ready to go in new directions if the right opportunity presents itself. With that in mind, maybe Buffett should consider Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), Honeywell (NYSE: SHE), and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS). These companies offer a great combination of market leadership, dividends and value.

Here’s why Buffett would love all three companies and why they would fit right into the Berkshire portfolio.

1. Starbucks

Berkshire Hathaway owns over $ 30 billion in consumer staples stocks Coca Cola and Kraft Heinz. While Starbucks technically falls under the consumer discretionary category, its product line has arguably become more of a consumer staple than many of Coke and Kraft Heinz’s offerings. Shifting consumer sentiment from sugar and preservatives for healthier options is hampering growth prospects for soda and processed food companies. Still, Starbucks manages to have a similar level of recession resilience to these companies (with a much brighter future in the forecast).

Starbucks has been hit hard by the pandemic, but has since reopened nearly all of its stores. Its revenue and profits are near pre-pandemic levels, with comparable sales in the United States falling just 5% year-over-year from its last quarter. This is impressive considering that 60% of its US corporate stores still have limited seating.

Starbucks has relied heavily on take-out and its mobile app during the pandemic. And it worked. Customers are using the app and spending more money per transaction than ever before, which bodes well for Starbucks’ future.

Since issuing its first quarterly dividend of $ 0.05 per share in April 2010, Starbucks has increased its annual payout every year. Its quarterly dividend is now $ 0.45 per share, a return of 1.7% at current prices. Starbucks intends to build new stores focused solely on takeout – which should help it grow its profits and dividend for years to come.

2. Honeywell

Just over 2% of Berkshire’s portfolio is dedicated to industrials. If Buffett was looking for a manufacturer to add, then Honeywell deserved to be one of the top candidates.

Like most industrials stocks, Honeywell suffered declines in revenue and earnings last year. As results improved towards the end of the year, management said they were now confident the company could return to growth.

The same factors that hurt Honeywell’s 2020 results are expected to help it in 2021. Commercial aviation could rebound as air traffic improves. Rising oil prices and industrial production will help its high-performance materials and technologies segment. Honeywell customers have delayed their construction solutions plans in 2020. But in their fourth quarter conference call, Honeywell management announced that orders were piling up, putting its order backlog in good stead for 2021. And finally, security and productivity solutions (SPS) – the only segment that grew in 2020 – should continue to benefit from warehouse automation and productivity solutions. SPS ended 2020 with an order backlog of $ 4 billion, double the order backlog at the end of 2019. Simply put, Honeywell is seeing business pick up in all of its segments.

Aside from an optimistic outlook, Honeywell has many qualities that Buffett would love. The company’s strong balance sheet, history of dividend increases and growth prospects give it long-term value. Despite the challenges of the past year, Honeywell was able to generate tons of free cash flow that more than doubled its dividend payments.

The excess free cash flow continues to give Honeywell the dry powder it needs to limit the amount of debt it adds to its balance sheet. Today, its record remains one of the best of the major industrialists.

3. UPS

Ranking 48 out of 48 on Buffett’s list of assets is UPS. So yes, Buffett owns the stock. But at 0.003% of Berkshire’s portfolio, the company’s UPS shares could double and that would have little impact.

Rival UPS, FedEx, reported encouraging results and forecasts on March 18 that showed a strong recovery in business-to-business (B2B) sales and e-commerce growth. This is good news for UPS, which wants its B2B volumes to return to pre-pandemic levels.

UPS has the makings of a perfect Buffett stock. With 70% higher net income and double FedEx market capitalization, UPS is the market leader in its industry. Its 2020 adjusted EPS of $ 8.23 ​​per share gives it a reasonable price-to-earnings (P / E) ratio of about 19. UPS has a dividend yield of 2.6%. The company just increased its quarterly dividend to $ 1.02 per share, more than double what it was 10 years ago.

UPS also has many growth prospects. He’s leading the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process, a trend Buffett can appreciate as he buys stocks in the healthcare industry. UPS was also one of the few industrials to crush earnings throughout 2020, not to mention the best quarter in its history at the end of the year.

E-commerce is a growing trend that benefits UPS. The company has expanded its fleet and laid the groundwork for what it expects to be years of e-commerce growth. The pandemic has accelerated this trend, which has largely contributed to UPS’s strong performance in 2020. However, there is reason to believe that it will retain much of the business it has earned while adding more. ‘others in the years to come.