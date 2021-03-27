Elon Musk posts photo of Mars, and people already think it looks like a flying Tesla





In one of the images taken by the Perseverance rover, a black dot of unknown origin can be seen. What would it be?

March 26, 2021



2 min read This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The billionaire and CEO of SpaceX and You’re here , Elon Musk, posted on his favorite social network, Twitter, a photo of Mars taken by NASA’s perseverance r more. In it, you can see the footprints left by the rover on the red planet. Mars rover looking back pic.twitter.com/oaFOCezRuU – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2021 “A rover on Mars looking back,” Musk wrote in the same post next to the image. However, comments and conspiracy theories did not wait on the platform. The reason for the confusion is a small black dot, located at the top of the mountains of the planet in question. But what is it?. Some users have described it as a “glitch in the matrix” or even “a Martian fly . “While others more daring indicated that it was “a UFO sighted!” or one “steal Tesla”. UFO spotted! Maybe a flying Tesla. pic.twitter.com/swr6zmPlCY – Waylan Sands (@sands_waylan) March 25, 2021 In fact, we do not yet know what the mysterious black point may be. But there is no doubt that speculation and even memes will continue to circulate. Image: @ProductHunt, Twitter Image: @PrinceHabibiTTV, Twitter What do you think it could be?







