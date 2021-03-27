Moody’s confirms IndusInd Bank ratings and revises outlook to stable

Moody’s Investors Service has confirmed the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of IndusInd Bank at Ba1.

Moody’s also confirmed its Basic Credit Rating (BCA) and adjusted the BCA to ba2. At the same time, he revised the outlook from stable to negative.

The assertion of the BCA and deposit ratings takes into account the strong capital and core profitability of the bank as well as relatively modest funding.

The change in outlook from stable to negative is driven by improving its funding and capital, and the deterioration in the quality of marginal assets due to the economic disruption caused by the pandemic, Moody’s said.

Despite the economic disruption, the deterioration in asset quality was moderate, with gross and net NPL ratios standing at 2.93% and 0.22% respectively at the end of December 2020, up from 2.18% and 1.05% per year. earlier.

The bank raised capital, which resulted in a significant increase in the Tier One Common Equity Ratio to around 15%, up from 12.1% at the end of 2019.

Profitability has deteriorated due to rising credit costs, but the pre-provision remains one of the highest among rated Indian banks. Moody’s said profitability will gradually improve as credit costs normalize in 2021.

The quality of funding has improved over the past 12 months, with the share of retail deposits in total funding increasing to 27% at end-December 2020, from 24% at end-March 2020.

With management prioritizing improving the mix of funding over loan growth, Moody’s expects further improvement over the next 12 to 18 months. However, IndusInd’s funding quality remains lower than that of other large Indian private sector banks.

Liquidity remains stable with a liquidity coverage ratio at the end of December 2020 of 156%.

