Hawaiian Airlines CEO: State should ease restrictions on inter-island travel





A Hawaiian Airlines executive said on Friday that people should be allowed to travel freely from island to island now that new cases of COVID-19 are low. Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram said in a live interview on Friday that the state should remove coronavirus testing requirements for inter-island travelers, regardless of whether a “passport vaccine ”is implemented. Currently, the state enforces a 10-day quarantine for travelers to any island that is not Oahu, unless the traveler tests negative for COVID within 72 hours of departure. “If you think back to August, when these restrictions were put in place again, it was a time when we had over 300 cases a day in Oahu, (and) the positivity rate was much higher at Oahu than the rest of the state, ”Ingram said. “If you look at the data now, it tells you that Oahu is almost fully in line with the state average. Many of the cases that still exist are almost entirely distributed in the community. There are no cases related to travel. “ Ingram said the relaxation of inter-island travel made sense based on science, but added that he expects a testing requirement to remain in place for out-of-state travel in the foreseeable future. However, Ingram also believes that a vaccine passport program – where travelers who can prove they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are exempt from travel restrictions – is the state’s logical next step, even if such a program involves logistical problems. “The biggest obstacle to this is the logistics of verifying that you have received your vaccine,” Ingram said. “People who have received their vaccine all have their little piece of white paper showing it. There really is no easy way to validate this, I understand, by uploading it to the Safe Travels app. So we may have to look at pieces of paper for a while. “ Regarding international flights, Ingram said Hawaiian Airlines currently offers limited flights to Tokyo, Osaka and Seoul, but added that the main sticking point for most travelers is traveling from Hawaii to Japan. or South Korea, then at least three COVID tests at the traveller’s expense. Until these countries reduce their own travel restrictions, Ingram said, there is little the airline can do to make these flights more convenient. As air travel begins to recover from the worst days of the pandemic, airlines are still in shock. Ingram said Hawaiian Airlines is currently losing about $ 1.3 million per day, although this is an improvement from last year, when the airline was losing more than $ 4 million per day. Hawaiian Airlines also recently opened three new routes this year, a fourth of which will be launched next month. At the end of April, Hawaiian will operate nonstop flights between Honolulu and Austin, Orlando and Ontario, as well as another nonstop flight between Kahului and Phoenix. Email Michael Brestovansky at [email protected]







