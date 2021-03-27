Business
Probe Detects No Safety Concerns With BioNTech Vaccine Packaging After Hong Kong Shutdown
Topline
Three days after Hong Kong suspended distribution of the BioNTechs Covid-19 vaccine over concerns over faulty vials, an early investigation found no evidence indicating any safety risks, the local government said on Saturday, meaning that ‘He may soon resume administration of the vaccine to Hong Kong residents after one of the world’s first safety alerts for the vaccine.
Highlights
BioNTech based in Germany worked with Fosun to help test and manufacture its mRNA-based vaccine in China, and it in partnership with Pfizer to test and distribute the vaccine to the rest of the world, including the United States and Europe.
An initial investigation by Fosun and BioNTech did not find obvious systemic factors in their manufacturing process, and leaks were not found in other doses of the vaccine sent to Hong Kong, the government said. city in a statement. Press release.
The investigation did not rule out that the vials were damaged during their shipment from Europe to Hong Kong.
Residents who have already been vaccinated need not worry, the city said.
To monitor
BioNTech and Fosun hope to complete their investigation within a week. Pending the results, the city said it hopes to continue administering the vaccines.
Crucial quote
On the basis of the safety condition, the government will endeavor to resume administration of the BioNTech vaccine to members of the public as soon as possible, in order to protect the public health and the health of our citizens, the government said in a press release.
Large number
435,100. This is the number of doses of vaccine that Hong Kong has administered, enough to give a dose to around 5.7% of its population, according to government data. Most were of Sinovac, based in China, although more than a third are from BioNTech.
Key context
Slow pace of vaccine rollout in Hong Kong frustrated some Locals. The city started his vaccination campaign last month, but residents have been slow to line up for the blows, partly because of worries on the safety of Sinovac vaccines and scattered But not-confirmed reports of deaths among patients who received them. This skepticism comes as the Chinese government presses for more influence on Hong Kong, which is autonomous and semi-autonomous from mainland China, sparking mass protests in the city two years ago. Hong Kong officials hope make vaccines available to all residents by the end of the year, but the BioNTechs vaccine is essential to its supply.
Tangent
About 56% of residents told pollsters in january they are ready to take the BioNTech vaccine, compared to only 29.5% who trusted Sinovac and 35% who trusted AstraZeneca.
Further reading
Hong Kong suspends use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine due to defective bottle lids (Forbes)
