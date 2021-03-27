Business
Krispy Kreme faces backlash for free donuts for those vaccinated
Krispy Kreme is giving away one free donut a day for a year to those who have been vaccinated, but not everyone thinks it’s a good deal.
The company announced Monday that customers who present a valid vaccine card at a Krispy Kreme store can receive a free frozen donut every day for the remainder of 2021 at participating locations. But critics say the offer excludes those who don’t want the vaccine. Others say promotion is incredibly bad for your health.
“We would like to show our gentle support to those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine,” the company said on Instagram Monday. “Starting today, bring your COVID-19 vaccine card to a Krispy Kreme store near you and receive 1 FREE Original Glazed Donut!” Didn’t you have the chance to get a vaccine? This offer will last until the end of 2021. “
“Every person who comes out and receives this vaccine brings us that much closer to a post-COVID America, which is what we’re really passionate about,” Dave Skena, chief marketing officer and global brand director at Krispy Kreme, told Kristen from NBC. Dahlgren on weekends TODAY. “And so, if we can show our support with a tasty little treat, then that’s what we want to do.”
But not everyone was nice to the idea of the giveaway, with some calling it discrimination against those who don’t want the vaccine. A Twitter commentator wrote that Krispy Kreme was part of “indoctrination of US citizens”.
“I cannot believe that people fall for this propaganda trap”, another tweeted. “… amazing how many ignorant gullible and weak-minded people are walking this planet right now … throw away your life … reprogram your DNA … all for a card showing that you have cooperated. .. and a donut. “
Krispy Kreme addressed the reluctance to vaccinate, calling it “a very personal decision” and is also offering a free donut and coffee to everyone on Mondays through May 24, whether or not they’ve been vaccinated.
But others were still concerned about the health effects of one donut per day, as specified in the giveaway. A doctor pointed out that eating a donut a day could lead to a 15-pound weight gain by the end of 2021.
“Hey @krispykreme, love that you want to thank people for getting the #vaccine # covid19!” tweeted Dr Leana Wen, emergency physician and visiting professor at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University. “Every prompt helps and the free donuts can help move the needle. However, donuts are a treat that is not healthy if eaten every day.”
Kate Bernyk wrote a opinion piece for NBC News and said the donuts’ reaction was about fat shaming and people’s shame for their food choices and weight gain.
“I think for me it wasn’t about the donut,” she said. I think this is just another opportunity to pass judgment on someone’s choices or their appearance. “
Krispy Kreme isn’t the first company to run promotions during the pandemic. A New Jersey gym owner offers free memberships to people who don’t get the shot. Others offer those who are vaccinated with beer, popcorn, or arcade tokens at a reduced price.
“Last week on St. Patrick’s Day, I thought about it, we gave everyone a donut in green,” Skena said.
Dr Ashish Jha, physician and dean of Brown University School of Public Health, said if a free donut gets more people to get vaccinated, he’s all for it.
“Delighted @krispykreme is offering a free daily donut for those who have been vaccinated. If that sweetens the market for you to get vaccinated, I totally agree.” he tweeted. “And right now, I’d rather not hear about donuts and Pandemic weight gain, folks.
