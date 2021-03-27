Complete vs Performance vs Platinum

The Selects editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles that our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links to products from our affiliate partners.

Business owners looking for affordable and flexible banking options might want to consider one of Chase’s business chequing accounts. With three options to choose from, Chase offers several features to serve small, medium, and large businesses. the Chase Business Full Bank Account is intended for businesses that complete approximately 20 monthly transactions or less, while the Chase Performance Business Chequing Account and the Chase Platinum Business Checking Account allow up to 250 and 500 free monthly transactions, respectively. All three accounts offer similar in-person banking services and online access through the Chase website and mobile app. You can also link these accounts to other Chase accounts, including Chase savings accounts and credit cards, to link all of your business finances. Select reviewed Chase’s three business accounts, taking into account access to cash, benefits, and fees, so you can compare and choose the right option for you. (Learn more about our methodology below.)

Chase Business Control Accounts Comparison

Chase Business Complete Banking Special offer

Monthly maintenance fees $ 15, with opt-out options

Minimum deposit to open

The minimum balance $ 0 (but $ 2000 to earn a bonus)

Annual percentage return (APY)

Free ATM network

Reimbursement of ATM fees

Benefits of small businesses Several owners get individual debit cards, PIN codes and online account access; debit cards for employees for which the owner can control daily limits

Overdraft fees Fee of $ 34 for each item (maximum of 6 overdraft fees per day, for a total of $ 204), waived under certain conditions

Mobile check deposit Yes, using the ChaseMobileapp Conditions apply. Chase Bank is a member of the FDIC. How to waive the monthly fee: Must meet one of the following requirements per month: Minimum daily balance of $ 2,000

$ 2,000 in purchases on a linked Chase Ink card

$ 2,000 in deposits from merchant service transactions

Link a Chase Private Client checking account

Performance verification of prosecution activities Special offer

Monthly maintenance fees $ 30, with opt-out options

Minimum deposit to open

The minimum balance $ 0 (but an average daily balance of $ 35,000 to avoid paying monthly fees)

Annual percentage return (APY) Option to open an account that earns interest. APY is variable according to the balance collected daily.

Free ATM network

Reimbursement of ATM fees No; Elimination of prosecution fees on off-network ATMs

Benefits of small businesses Several owners get individual debit cards, PIN codes and online account access; debit cards for employees for which the owner can control daily limits

Overdraft fees Fee of $ 34 for each item (maximum of 6 overdraft fees per day, for a total of $ 204), waived under certain conditions

Mobile check deposit Yes, using the ChaseMobileapp Conditions apply. Chase Bank is a member of the FDIC. How to waive the monthly fee: Must maintain a minimum daily balance of $ 35,000 or more in qualifying business deposit accounts OR have a linked Chase savings account

Chase Platinum Business Verification Special offer

Monthly maintenance fees $ 95, with opt-out options

Minimum deposit to open

The minimum balance $ 0 (but an average daily balance of $ 100,000 to waive monthly fees)

Annual percentage return (APY)

Free ATM network

Reimbursement of ATM fees None, Chase fees waived on off-grid ATMs

Benefits of small businesses Several owners get individual debit cards, PIN codes and online account access; debit cards for employees for which the owner can control daily limits

Overdraft fees Fee of $ 34 for each item (maximum of 6 overdraft fees per day, for a total of $ 204), waived under certain conditions

Mobile check deposit Yes, using the ChaseMobileapp Conditions apply. Chase Bank is a member of the FDIC. How to waive the monthly fee: Must maintain a combined average daily balance of at least $ 100,000 in deposits and qualified business investments OR have a linked Chase savings account

Access to your money

Chase positions its Business Complete checking account as both a bank account and a point of sale solution. With Chase QuickAccept, small business owners can accept payments anywhere in the United States, whether your business operates in a physical location or on the go. (QuickAccept fees apply, which we will see below). Whichever account you choose, all Chase customers have access to 16,000 networked ATMs and over 4,700 branches. Chase Business debit cards come with a standard daily spending limit of $ 10,000. Each Chase Business account offers unlimited electronic transactions, but limits on over-the-counter and paper transactions vary. Here are the limits for each account: Chase Business Complete Banking: Unlimited electronic transactions; 20 over-the-counter / paper transactions; $ 5,000 in free cash deposits

Unlimited electronic transactions; 20 over-the-counter / paper transactions; $ 5,000 in free cash deposits Verification of performance of pursuit activities: Unlimited electronic transactions; 250 over-the-counter / paper transactions; $ 20,000 in free cash deposits

Unlimited electronic transactions; 250 over-the-counter / paper transactions; $ 20,000 in free cash deposits Chase Platinum Business Verification: Unlimited electronic transactions; 500 over-the-counter / paper transactions; $ 25,000 in free cash deposits

Benefits

All three accounts provide owners with their own debit card with unique PIN codes. Owners can also take debit cards for employees and control the daily limits of these cards. The Chase Business Complete account offers an added benefit: Through Chase Merchant Services, business owners who show up to pop-up events or accept payments on the go have multiple payment processing and point-of-sale options through Chase QuickAccept ( find out more about Chase Merchant Services). Chase QuickAccept gives business owners the ability to quickly accept and deposit payments made through smart readers or by manually entering card information into the Chase mobile app (see fees below).

Fresh

Each Chase Business account has a monthly fee with accessible options for waiving it. Here’s a breakdown, along with other fees:

Chase QuickAccept Fee Here are the payment processing fees for activating the Chase QuickAccept feature: Key entry operations: 3.5% fee + 10 cents per accepted payment authorized when card information is entered through the QuickAccept section of the Chase Mobile app

3.5% fee + 10 cents per accepted payment authorized when card information is entered through the QuickAccept section of the Chase Mobile app Transactions with card reader:2.6% of charge + 10 cents per authorized transaction made by swiping magnetic stripe compatible cards, inserting EMV compatible cards, or tapping on NFC (contactless) compatible cards. Keep in mind that card readers are sold separately and ordered through the Chase mobile app.

At the end of the line

Select named the Chase Complete Checking Account the best business chequing account in all of our list of the top five business chequing accounts due to the ability to control your account from the mobile app and the ability to purchase multiple debit cards for owners and employees. Chase QuickAccept is also a major benefit with this account, especially for merchants and businesses that accept payments outside of a physical store. The next two Chase Business chequing accounts, Chase Performance Business and Chase Platinum Business, are designed for businesses that handle larger volumes of cash, check, and in-person transactions per month. For an interest-paying checking account option, small business owners should consider the Bluevine checking account, which earns 1% interest on balances up to $ 100,000.

Our methodology

To determine which business chequing accounts offer the most convenience,CNBC has analyzed dozens ofU.S. Commercial Checking Accountsoffered nationwide by online banks as well as those with physical branches. We’ve lowered our rankings by looking at no-fee checking accounts or accounts with easy ways to waive monthly maintenance fees. We compared each checking account on a range of features, including: Fresh

Minimum balance requirement

Ease of mobile banking

Tools and support for small businesses

Large network of ATMs

Account accessibility

All accounts on this list are either members of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or insured by the FDIC through partner institutions. This insurance protects you and reimburses you up to your balance and the legal limit in the event of bankruptcy of your bank or credit union. Rates and fee structures for chequing accounts are subject to change without notice and often fluctuate based on the prime rate. Your income depends on the associated fees and the balance you have in your checking account. To open an account, some banks and institutions may require a deposit of new money, which means that you cannot transfer money that you already had in an account at that bank. Editorial note:Any opinions, analysis, criticism or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the editorial staff of CNBC Select and have not been reviewed, endorsed or endorsed by any third party.

