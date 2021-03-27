CEO Jack Dorsey, other senior executives

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies in a remote video hearing hosted by subcommittees of the US House of Representatives’ Energy and Commerce Committee on the “Role of Social Media in promotion of extremism and disinformation ”in Washington, March 25, 2021. CNBC

After setting ambitious user growth and revenue targets last month, Twitter is gearing up for what could be its most transformative time in its history. After CEO Jack Dorsey’s leadership came under close scrutiny last year by activist investors, Twitter ramped up its development of new features, introducing many changes and bracing for even more. The change comes as the company emerges from the era of former President Donald Trump, who was finally kicked out of service in January. As he enters a new stage, he is the one who runs Twitter in 2021.

Jack Dorsey: Founder and CEO

Despite being a CEO, Dorsey often comes across as verified on Twitter. Blame his dual role as CEO of Square, his tendency to take off for weeks at a time at meditation retreats, his talk about moving to Africa, and his peculiar looks, which include tattoos, body piercings, and a wizard-like beard. Trump definitely Dorsey was would have on vacation on an island in French Polynesia when the fateful decision was rendered. Twitter folks say Dorsey is anything but verified. He’s known to hold his lieutenants accountable and engage with them on major issues, as well as taking care of small details that typically wouldn’t be expected of a CEO, like writing his own remarks before testifying before Congress. Dorsey helped invent Twitter in 2006 while working as one of the few employees of Obvious Corporation, the company that came before him. Dorsey was the original CEO of Twitter, but was kicked out in 2008, then returned to head Twitter as interim CEO in June 2015. He was named permanent CEO a few months later. Since returning, the business has had its ups and downs, but has generally followed an upward trend. The company’s share price has risen more than 70% since June 2015, and its annual revenue has increased by nearly 68%, from $ 2.22 billion in 2015 to $ 3.72 billion. dollars in 2020. Dorsey’s leadership was criticized in early 2020 when activist hedge fund Elliott Management launched a campaign to remove him as CEO. The challenge was solved when Twitter struck a deal with Elliott Management and Silver Lake, giving each investment firm a seat on the board. Since then, Twitter has ramped up product development, including launching ephemeral fleets in 2020 and testing a virtual audio room feature called Spaces. More importantly, the company announced ambitious goals last month of doubling revenue to at least $ 7.5 billion and reaching 315 million Monetizable Daily Active Users (mDAUs) by the end. from 2023.

Ned Segal: CFO

Unlike many CFOs, Segal is an active leader of the company and one of its most outspoken executives. Segal is a common presence in show of hands meetings, and externally he is one of the best communicators in the company, both on his Twitter account and at results and other company events. Prior to Twitter, Segal was Senior Vice President of Finance for Intuit’s Small Business Group and was CFO at RPX, a patent risk management services company. This background in finance, technology and the combination of the two makes him an ideal CTO. Segal may have proven his worth the most in 2020, playing a pivotal role in negotiating the deal with Elliott Management, said a former employee.

Vijaya Gadde: Head of Legal, Policy and Trust

As the top ranked woman on Twitter, Gadde is tasked with handling some of the toughest jobs in the business, including legal matters and all things public policy and trust and security on the platform. . That means if the company has issues with harassment, misinformation, or Washington, the folks at Gadde will take care of it. Gadde is said to hate public speaking, but over the past year he has escalated even further. In particular, Gadde has stepped up the use of its Twitter account to announce and explain the company’s public policy decisions. She was instrumental in determining what to do with former President Donald Trump’s narrative in the wake of the Jan.6 uprising on Capitol Hill. The company finally decided to permanently ban Trump. Former employees say Gadde does not have the final say on what the company decides to do with regard to its policies. Dorsey retains this power. But 99% of the time, Dorsey is following Gadde’s recommendations, former employees said.

Parag Agrawal: Chief Technology Officer

Agrawal is one of Twitter’s top tech executives. He is in charge of strategy involving artificial intelligence and machine learning, according to his bio. Agrawal leads Project Bluesky, an independent effort to build an open standard for social media. This means creating technology and protocols that would allow content posted to one social media service to work across multiple social networks, in the same way that emails can be read by any messaging service. Bluesky is a priority and visionary project for Dorsey, former employees said. This is why he entrusted his leadership to Agrawal.

Mike Montano: Engineering Manager

Over the past few years, Twitter has reorganized its technical infrastructure so that it can create new products faster. Montano, the company’s engineering manager, was instrumental in this overhaul. The company credited the modernization of its technical infrastructure as the catalyst behind the creation of new features, such as fleets and spaces. Montano is Agrawal’s right-hand man, and now that the redesign is complete, Montano is focused on hiring more experienced executives to lead Twitter’s rapidly growing engineering organization so it can grow even further. quickly, an employee told CNBC.

Kayvon Beykpour: Product Manager

As Product Manager, Beykpour is in charge of the strategy and development of Twitter’s features and products. he joined Twitter when the company acquired Periscope in 2015, an app that allows users to broadcast live from their smartphones. Under Beykpour’s leadership, Twitter created some of the most groundbreaking product changes in the company’s history. The company last year launched Fleets, which are full-screen images and videos that disappear from users’ pages after 24 hours, much like Facebook’s Snapchat and Instagram Stories. The company has also started to publicly test Spaces, which are virtual audio rooms where users can congregate for live conversations, similar to the popular Clubhouse app. Going forward, Beykpour announced that Twitter will begin testing subscription features that will allow creators to post exclusive content for their paid subscribers.

Bruce Falck: Revenue Product Manager

While Beykpour leads software development for Twitter user products, Falck is his counterpart for products used by marketers. His team is responsible for creating the tools that the company’s customers use to serve ads on Twitter and target them to users of the service. The Falck team recently revamped the promotion of Twitter’s mobile app. MAP is used by marketers to serve direct response ads on Twitter, which is a pool of ad dollars that the company has barely tapped into. The production of Falck’s team will be crucial for Twitter to meet its goal of doubling its annual revenue by the end of 2023.

Matt Derella: Global Vice President, Revenue and Content Partnerships

While Falck makes the advertising products, Derella is the one who attracts the customers who use them. As Twitter clients, Derella leads the company’s customer-centric organization, including the sales group and partnership teams. Derella’s responsibilities include developing Twitter’s sales strategy and increasing revenue.

Dantley Davis: Head of Design and Research

Davis leads the team that decides on the appearance of the company’s products and is responsible for the teams that research the products to determine what type of products the company should build next and how consumers use the company’s products. the company, an employee said. Prior to Twitter, Davis led product design for Facebook’s stories, news feed, and video features, according to his executive bio. He previously worked at Netflix.

Leslie Berland: Marketing Director and People Manager

The oldest person on the leadership team after Dorsey is Berland, who heads the company’s marketing and human resources organizations, which include communications, recruiting and human resources. Berland often does the rounds as a spokesperson for the company, attending various conferences. She is also beloved by Dorsey, former employees said.

Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko: head of security