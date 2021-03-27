Fitch confirms Iceland at “A”; Negative outlook Iceland Stock Exchange: RIK





Fitch Ratings has confirmed the default rating of Icelandic long-term currency issuers (LTFCs) at A with a negative outlook. The “A” rating is drawn by Icelanders with very high per capita income, strong performance in governance, human development and doing business, indicators more consistent with those of countries rated AAA and AA. Very large pension fund assets and large deposits underpin funding flexibility. The rating is limited by the small size of the economy and the limited diversification of exports. The negative outlook reflects the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Icelandic economy and the resulting deterioration in public finances, with the budget deficit widening significantly and public debt expected to rise sharply from pre-pandemic levels over the next few years. As a small, very open economy with a significant concentration in tourism and commodity exports, Iceland is highly exposed to the pandemic shock. Iceland has great flexibility to finance large budget deficits resulting from its response to the pandemic shock over the next few years. The economy has proven to be more resilient to the pandemic shock compared to Fitch’s initial expectations. Preliminary data from Statistics Iceland indicates that real GDP contracted 6.6% in 2020, a better result than the 8% contraction in the October 2020 Fitchs rating review, mainly due to stronger domestic demand. Strong household balance sheets and government support measures contributed to a rebound in private consumption in 2H20. According to Fitchs, the 2021 legislative elections could lead to a fiscal strategy with a slower debt reduction trajectory, but Fitch believes that broad political support for rebuilding fiscal buffers and a strong record of reducing public debt. 70 percentage points of GDP in 2011-2019 support the credibility of long-term fiscal policy. Future developments that could result in positive rating action are greater confidence that the public debt-to-GDP ratio will decline over time once the Covid-19 crisis subsides; a sustained economic recovery, for example underpinned by evidence that export-oriented sectors, particularly tourism, have weathered the pandemic shock. Factors that could lead to negative rating action prove that governments’ economic and fiscal strategy will fail to stop the increase in the public debt-to-GDP ratio over time; severe and prolonged economic weakness, for example due to a delayed recovery in export-oriented sectors, a sustained correction in the real estate market and a significant adverse impact on the banking sector; capital outflows on a scale that precipitates macroeconomic instability or erosion of fiscal buffers. Further information is available at www.government.is

