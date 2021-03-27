Business
Should You Invest Your $ 1,400 Incentive Check?
For the third time, eligible Americans are receiving a stimulus check as part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the economy and ease the financial burdens many have endured throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The final payment of $ 1,400 will go to those who earned $ 75,000 or less in 2019.
With the market reaching new highs frequently, it may be tempting to try your hand at investing that money. But are you ready to do it?
More pressing needs?
Before you deposit your stimulus payment on the stock market, be sure to take care of the other elements of your financial health. Do you have unpaid invoices? Pay them. Credit card debt, mortgage, car loan – all have interest (or fees) that can eat into your wealth building efforts. A good rule of thumb is to compare the interest rates you pay to the long-term returns you are likely to see in the market. the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, for example, has achieved average annual returns of 10% since its inception in 1993.
That credit card debt with an annual percentage rate (APR) of over 20% – you’ll probably want to pay it off first. During this time, your 30-year mortgage with an interest rate of 3% can often wait. As someone who prefers a more conservative approach, I would say reducing your financial liabilities is always a step in the right direction.
Since we are in the middle of tax season, it certainly wouldn’t hurt to use your $ 1,400 stimulus check to pay the taxes you owe as well. Is this a boring option? Yes it is. But that doesn’t mean it’s a bad idea. Resist the temptation to spend your stimulus check on unnecessary purchases you couldn’t otherwise afford – avoid the new golf clubs or PlayStation. Use it to help pay your tax bill and thank Uncle Sam for what essentially amounted to a tax credit.
A rainy day
The next question is how financially ready you are for the future. The stock market does not offer any guarantees and therefore you should never invest money that you cannot afford to lose.
Before you invest your $ 1,400 stimulus check in a risky asset like stocks, make sure you can afford to survive financially if you experience a financial disruption like a job loss or a large expense. This means having emergency funds set aside to cover your rent or mortgage and to pay for all other necessities.
If there’s one lesson anyone can take from this past year, it’s the stark reminder of how quickly and unexpectedly things can go south.
If you are going to invest, think long term
The Reddit craze that saw actions like GameStop, AMC Entertainment, and Blackberry the surge in value has caused a lot of buzz among retail investors. While it is positive that more people get involved in the stock market, the more people understand about investing, the better off they will be (“investing” being the key word).
Dumping money into front page companies without a long-term strategy is less like an investment and more like gambling. These short-term games are too unpredictable to be a wise investment strategy. Especially for new entrants to the market, if you are going to invest your $ 1,400, it is best to invest it in things like index funds. With the help of time and compound returns, you can enjoy serious and lasting gains.
How you invest matters
It’s tempting to just throw your money into a traditional brokerage account and start trading, but you might not be making the most of it in terms of long-term gains. If you are going to invest your $ 1,400 stimulus check, consider taking advantage of the benefits offered by various retirement accounts. Put your capital in a Roth IRA, for example, and you can avoid paying taxes on any withdrawals from the account. A traditional IRA can also help you grow your capital with advantages over a standard brokerage account, but for an already tax-free stimulus payment, it’s not as appealing as the Roth.
Another benefit of putting your stimulus check in a retirement account is that you will be less tempted to just spend it.
Be smart
The pandemic has crippled the economy and Americans are still recovering from the fallout. Since these stimulus checks won’t happen regularly, you need to be strategic in how you use the money.
Make the most of your $ 1,400 stimulus payment, whether it’s reducing debt, bolstering an emergency fund, or investing it. Even if you are not able to put your check on the market, the other steps are still used to invest in your future financial security.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.
