What is a direct listing and how is it different from an IPO?

Mobile game company Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) recently went public, but chose not to go the traditional IPO route. And despite PSPC’s wave of IPOs over the past year, Roblox hasn’t used this method either. Instead, Roblox used a less common method of uploading known as a direct listing. In this Fool live video, recorded on March 11, Matt Frankel, CFP, Fool.com contributor, gives investors an overview of the direct listing process, how it differs from a traditional IPO, and why several large companies have used it to go public in recent years .

Matthew Frankel: We’ll cover some big differences. In a traditional IPO, which Airbnband By DashLast year, companies hire underwriters, they send an IPO price, they determine a certain amount of new stock that they want to sell to the public to raise funds. This is the traditional IPO.

The direct listing, the company and its investors, they simply list the stocks that already exist directly on the public markets. They do not have to hire subscribers. They hire financial advisers, but it’s much less of a process. They determine the first day’s price of the stock, which is the benchmark price, which will come in a bit later. It’s not the same as when a company sets an IPO price.

Direct listings are only available on the New York Stock Exchange, which is another cool thing. Typically, technology stocks are listed on the NASDAQ, as most investors know. If you want to invest in a large technology index, you buy the NASDAQ-100, something like that. So if you see some of these tech stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, Softwas one of them, Spotifywas another great example, that’s because it’s the only exchange that offers them. Next slide, please.

Who sells the shares? Where do they come from? One of the biggest differences is that no new capital is usually raised on a direct listing. The New York Stock Exchange actually recently made a change that allows a company to raise capital on a direct listing, but this is usually not the case. Usually, this is only the existing stock. One big difference is that there is no blocking period required.

Normally, when a company goes public, there is a lock-up period, that is, a period during which existing shareholders are not allowed to sell their shares. It usually expires a month or two later. As Airbnb insiders couldn’t sell shares on the first day of this IPO, it just wasn’t allowed. This is called a blockage. In a direct listing, existing shareholders, early investors, founders of the company, venture capitalists who supported it, can choose to sell part of their shares or not on day one. It’s really just a supply and demand model. It does not depend on a certain number of new actions created. It does not depend on a certain number of shares that can be traded. It is only the existing stocks that come to the market. Some people want to sell them, that’s fine. They can get money for them from day one. It democratizes the process, not only for investors like you and me, as we’ll talk about in a second, but also for business insiders and things like that as well. Next slide, please.

How is the direct quoted share price determined? We mentioned something called a benchmark price, and it’s different from an IPO price. In an initial public offering, the underwriters determine the price at which the company will sell its shares to the public. Stocks at the IPO price, anyone who’s tried to participate in the IPOs of Airbnb or DoorDash, I don’t know if Brian owns stock in either of those two, but if you wanted to get in at the IPO price, you were pretty much out of luck. Shares at the IPO price are typically sold for large investors, which leaves retail investors to buy in the open market with any bid and ask that allows them to do so once the shares start to trade freely. In a direct quote, since you are not selling new stocks, everyone has an equal chance to buy. Once the shares are available for public trading, you could be paying more than the IPO or the benchmark price, just like large investors who want to enter.

We saw Ark Invest buy Roblox yesterday. They paid a premium like everyone else. They didn’t arrive at that benchmark price of $ 45. The reference price is a starting point determined by the financial advisers. Usually, it’s loosely based on what the company’s shares are trading on the secondary market for, the valuation the companies used the last time they raised money, things like that. It’s not what investors actually pay, including big investors. Roblox’s benchmark price was $ 45.

As Brian mentioned, stocks are trading for a lot more than that right now. The lowest Roblox shares have traded on the public market since its IPO yesterday was $ 60.50. The benchmark price is just a starting point for an auction, in other words. Think of it as if the benchmark price is what the market makers are offering as an auctioneer. As supply and demand dictate, it usually increases from there. When Roblox first opened, it was in the 60s, so no one paid $ 45 for it. Not the big investors, not the retail investors. It really levels the playing field. It’s not just supply and demand on the retail side, it’s supply and demand on all sides. If you pay $ 60 for Roblox shares, that means big investors are willing to pay those prices as well.

One more. Here’s an Airbnb chart. Airbnb’s introductory price was $ 68. This is what the big investors paid for. Large investors who pledged to buy shares during Airbnb’s IPO actually paid $ 68. What do you think is the lowest share price that it actually traded? Just over $ 120. The cheapest a retail investor actually got on Airbnb is about double what big investors paid. This is just a great example of how direct listings level the playing field. Everyone is paying between $ 60 and $ 75 for Roblox shares in the last few days. Anyone who wants to invest, such a big difference between a direct listing and a traditional IPO, especially for very popular stocks like these.

On the next slide, I just detailed some of the pros and cons of direct registrations. Just to break it down very easily. Some of the benefits pay off for the business. They don’t have to hire underwriters, they don’t have to go on an IPO tour. They have to hire advisors, but it’s usually a much cheaper process. No blocking period is required for insiders. It democratizes the public listing process for both investors and internal investors. Even if the company raises capital, it’s an interesting point, the interests of the company are aligned with the public. The company does not set its IPO price. If he decides to sell 10 million new shares, the price of those 10 million new shares will be determined by the degree of investor enthusiasm to buy their shares, and not by the price at which the subscribers have decided to buy them. sell to hedge funds. It really is an interesting model.

Cons, real quick, then I’ll shut up and let Brian speak. They are unpredictable. Like I said, it democratizes the process of raising capital and things like that, but it’s also unpredictable for the business. If the company needs to raise $ 100 million, it doesn’t know how many shares to sell because the price is going to be hammered by supply and demand. It can be difficult to generate a lot of interest in direct listing because, like I said, there is no roadshow, there is no build-up in that direction. If the company is not widely known, they are usually only used by large, established brands. I mentioned Slack, Spotify. Coinbase is another one that is about to make a direct listing. These are big companies that people are already interested in investing in. The initial price is governed by supply and demand. This can be good or bad for the company’s investors, it just makes it unpredictable and they still have the same disclosure requirements as an IPO. They still have to produce financial data, really open the books. SPAC IPOs avoid this to some extent.