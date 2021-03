BC’s First Company in Canada Licensed to Sell In-House Made N95 Masks – Chilliwack Progress

A Vancouver-based company is the first to sell Canadian-made N95 respirators approved for doctors and nurses on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic – it has already made a million. Jae Park, CEO of Inno Lifecare, a division of global confectionery Inno Foods, released the information on Thursday, March 25. The Tri-City facility pumped out a million masks in its first week since being cleared by Health Canada. “By next week, we will be shipping two and a half million masks to Canadian healthcare facilities in need,” Park said, citing an ongoing contract with the BC government. N95 masks are made in-house using 95% Canadian materials and technologies created by company engineers. Inno Foods expanded last year to add medical grade masks to its list of offerings. The family business was already using robots to process a high volume of merchandise, Park said. “It wasn’t very difficult to quickly scale Canada to provide medical masks when we were already supplying the world with food. Especially with motivation after seeing the country “taken pants down” during the COVID-19 pandemic, Park said. “Canada doesn’t make too many high-value manufactured items. We rely on other countries but have no influence because we subcontract. “ The N95 masks will help change that, he said, allowing the country to rely less on U.S. suppliers for certified personal protective equipment. In the United States, N95 prices are as high as $ 5 per respirator. Inno Lifecare is able to supply the masks directly to hospitals for half the price. BC Company is also the first to use blockchain technology, allowing users to visualize a mask’s supply chain by scanning a QR code. “People can see how their individual mask was made, even from the raw materials used,” Park said. “Here in Canada, proudly.” With the capacity to make one million N95 masks per week, the founder said, “If anyone in Canada needs N95 masks, we will deliver them.

British Columbia-based Inno Lifecare manufactures the first N95 respirators approved for sale by Health Canada at its Tri-City plant. He made a million in his first week of production. (Provided)







