



Customizable bowls have been a big trend at fast, casual eateries like Chipotle, Qdoba, Big Bowl, and any other poke for years, and an East Chicago entrepreneur is hoping to make it even more convenient for the fast-paced lifestyle of the city. ‘today, where people are often on the road from race to race. The In The Cup restaurant in East Chicago offers everything in cups for convenience, whether it’s meals, salads or desserts. The restaurant, located at 821 Main Street, allows customers to personalize their mugs with the ingredients of their choice. He specializes in soul food and seafood, including shrimp and crab. Owner Kelvin Bride came up with the concept because it was always on the move. “We put everything in a cup: pizza, tacos, potatoes, popcorn,” he said. “It’s round trip so you can be on the go.” In The Cup also offers curbside pickup, delivery and catering, including for small private parties. “Everything is cooked to order,” he said. “You build your own mug. We have a 32-ounce tall mug and the regular 16-ounce mug. We stuff them high. Basically our promise is that we’ll spill your mug.” Guests can have breakfast in a mug, vegan food in a mug, keto food in a mug, loaded potatoes in a mug, rolled ice in a mug, and even foods traditionally served in mug. cups like elote and fruit in a cup. Popular items include Stuffed Waffles, Pans, Shrimp, and Oatmeal and The Trinity, which combines steak, chicken, and shrimp. “It’s a stylish place,” said Bride. “This is my hometown. I am trying to locate all of my businesses in my hometown. I want to help people and give them opportunities to have a job. My motto is to try to give people something they’ve never had before. Right now I’m ‘I’m just spreading the word. I try to give hope to the people of my hometown. “ The In The Cup restaurant also sells coffee, tea and Frappuccino drinks. So far, people have turned to the concept, with many returning in a few days to try something else on the menu. “People love it. We even asked if some would like items on a plate, like nachos,” he said. “Our customers love to cup and personalize their food. It’s really a concept that makes things happen. ” The In the Cup restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week. For more information, call 219-256-8125 or find the company on Facebook.

