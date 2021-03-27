How Adam Selipsky Could Make AWS Even Bigger

Adam Selipsky, CEO of Tableau Software Inc., speaks during the opening keynote at the Salesforce Dreamforce 2019 conference in San Francisco on November 19, 2019. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Amazon Web Services chief Andy Jassy will take the reins from Jeff Bezos later this year. So Jassy chose a person he trusted to replace him as the head of the Amazon unit providing cloud tools for website and application hosting. It will now be up to Adam Selipsky, who was Jassy’s right-hand man until a few years ago, when he left to become CEO of Tableau Software, to build on Amazon’s already impressive lead. AWS controlled 47% of the cloud infrastructure market in the first half of 2020, according to industry observer IDC estimates, more than the following four vendors combined: Microsoft, Alibaba, Google and IBM. Like Jassy, ​​Selipsky has seen AWS grow and delve into detail on many topics. As recently as 2016, when he stepped down as VP of Sales, Marketing and Support, Selipsky attended Jassy’s back-to-back meetings to discuss the proposals. While Jassy was the last person to comment, Selipsky was second to last, said Jay Wampold, chief marketing officer of cloud development startup Pulumi and former director of product marketing for AWS. Amazon workers for decades have relied on 14 leadership principles like “customer obsession” and “action bias”. People who know him have said that Selipsky embodied these principles, like Jassy. He is also familiar with Amazon’s practice of providing fake press releases and frequently asked questions documents for potential products. It probably won’t take long for Selipsky to remember the pace of work at Amazon. But one thing that sets Selipsky apart from the other candidates is that he ran the analytics software company Tableau, both as a publicly traded company and as a member of Salesforce. Under Selipsky, Tableau’s shares rose as revenue growth accelerated and he led the shift from selling one-time software licenses to subscriptions. He then helped sell it to Salesforce in 2019 for $ 15.7 billion, which was the company’s biggest acquisition at the time. “More and more businesses are demanding subscription purchase options for all of their software, and data analytics is no different. It’s no surprise that, like with subscriptions, our customers benefit from all the power and simplicity of Tableau with less risk and less upfront investment and more flexibility, ”Selipsky told analysts in a commentary. conference call in 2017. The push was successful: by 2019 84% of Tableau’s revenue comes from subscriptions.

‘To make easy’

The Tableau leader has made Selipsky more exposed to the complexity of selling software to non-technical users, said Jay Heglar, chief commercial officer of competitor Tableau. Domo and formerly AWS Sales Manager who worked with Selipsky. Now, Heglar said, Selipsky can go back and try to boost the adoption of cloud applications offered by AWS, which historically have not been as popular as its compute, storage and database products. low level. For example, being at Tableau meant partnering with resellers who could integrate software into large accounts, Heglar said. Selipsky could ask Amazon to refine its approach to promoting apps like the Amazon Chime video calling service – which is far from a household name like Zoom, or even Skype. Working at Salesforce could have given Selipsky a new perspective on how to make AWS even bigger. Salesforce spent four times as much on sales and marketing as on research and development in its last fiscal year, showing the emphasis on sales. “Make it easy to do business. Make it easy to buy a platform,” said Manny Medina, CEO of sales software startup Outreach and a member of the Amazon team that started what has become AWS. “Sell me a vision. Good old fashioned business know-how – you need a little Keith Block in this organization.” Block joined Salesforce from Oracle in 2013 and was elevated to co-CEO alongside Marc Benioff before stepping down in February 2020. Medina said it would be helpful if AWS could sell the technology to its customers even if it isn’t quite available yet – a sales tactic Oracle has employed in the past. “If you want to grow, you have to make promises for things that you don’t have yet,” said a former Oracle employee. quoted as saying. Medina also said Selipsky could make a difference if he could simplify AWS for users. This week, a small cloud infrastructure provider called DigitalOcean, which touts the simplicity of its services and billing practices, debuted on the New York Stock Exchange.

Face Microsoft

Selipsky will face a resurgent Microsoft. When Selipsky left Amazon, Microsoft was further strengthening its portfolio with Azure services to match what Amazon could offer, and Microsoft was still deploying data centers around the world to increase capacity. These are no longer big problems. Microsoft has been successful in convincing longtime Windows and Office customers to try Azure, in part by encouraging its salespeople to focus on getting customers to use it, instead of just paying for it. Since 2016, Microsoft has also started using Amazon’s own behavior against it. Microsoft Executives regularly say that businesses don’t want to do business with an IT services company that competes with them in other areas – a look at Amazon’s continued expansion from ecommerce to shipping, to pharmacy , grocery stores and more. Selipsky will have to respond to this line of inquiry, as will Jassy. (Amazon said that “for customers who have created meaningful offerings with important functionality, we have yet to see these companies struggle to keep growing just because AWS is offering something in this area as well”) Whatever Microsoft does, it works. Azure now looks set to eclipse Office as Microsoft’s biggest company in terms of revenue. IDC estimates indicate that AWS lost market share in the first half of 2021 compared to the first half of 2020, while Microsoft gained market share. Alibaba and Google also took part. Microsoft has assembled product bundles and offered enhancements designed for specific industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. To date, Amazon has not pursued a specific vertical strategy. AWS has won contracts in slow-moving areas, such as financial services and healthcare. “I think there’s an opportunity for Adam to break into some of this as part of a vertical strategy,” said Ed Anderson, a senior analyst at technology research firm Gartner. For example, AWS could earn more dollars from industries that have been slow to adopt public cloud, such as financial services and healthcare. His story at Salesforce will help here too, as the company went further on his own industry push while Selipsky was there. International expansion is another opportunity. Selipsky will enter an Amazon that is still not the go-to cloud outside the Americas. Alibaba remains dominant in China and across Europe, AWS has yet to become a big hit. “European businesses tend to be a bit more conservative and less open to disruption and change,” Anderson said. Europe has many small organizations that work with channel partners and like to continue using products they are familiar with, Anderson said.

A bigger company