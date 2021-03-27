What is PSPC and why is everyone talking about it right now?

Wall Street believed that 2020 was the year of SPAC, or Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC).

It turns out that title was premature.

There weren’t quite three months in 2021, and yet U.S. PSPCs already haveraised more money than the record $ 83.4 billionwhich has been raised throughout 2020.



So what exactlyarePSPCs, and why have they suddenly become so popular?

Also known as blank check companies, PSPCs are companies that do not have an explicit business plan other than to acquire or merge with an unspecified private company at some point. They’ve been around since the 1990s but haven’t caught the attention of investors until recently, for reasons I’ll discuss later.

The basics of PSPC

The way PSPCs work is, they are listed on an exchange like the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and typically have up to 24 months to acquire a target company. If a deal is not closed before the two-year deadline, they must dissolve and return the gross proceeds to shareholders.

One of the best-known examples is Virgin Galactic, which started trading under the symbol SPCE in October 2019 aftermerger with Social Capital Hedosophia,a SPAC founded by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya.

Since PSPCs do nothing and have no assets, the founders are the main draw. Think Palihapitiya, one of Facebook’s early executives, a staunch supporter of bitcoin and a potential candidate for governor of California. Other PSPC sponsors included big names such as Bill Ackman, Shaquille ONeal and former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. Investors can count on founders with the right connections to strike a deal with a high-tech start-up and bring it to market.

In other words, it’s about betting on the jockey (the founders) rather than the horse (the company).

Again, PSPCs were once bizarre backwaters in the$ 50 trillionAmerican stock market. The NYSE didn’t bother to list any of them until May 2017. Just five years ago, Goldman Sachs had a strict policy against them.

Come on to today, and the junior Goldman bankers arecomplaining about grueling working conditionsdue to the boom in PSPC emissions. A survey of first-year Goldman analysts showed many had been working an average of 100 hours per week since January. My body hurts physically all the time and I’m in a really dark place mentally, one respondent wrote.

An alternative to traditional IPOs

When it comes to exploiting public markets, the trend is definitely in favor of PSPCs. Last year, 248 PSPCs listed, a record, against 209 traditional initial public offerings (IPO). To my knowledge, this is the first time that PSPC’s issuance has exceeded IPO issuance. The amount of cash raised also represented a ratio of almost one to one.

The trend has only accelerated so far this year. Last month, for every dollar raised in an IPO, the PSPC market raised $ 3.76.

So let me go back to a previous question: why are these companies so popular all of a sudden?

The short answer is that, in many ways, it’s easier for a company to go public through an acquisition or reverse merger than it is to jump through regulatory hurdles and get listed in. stock Exchange. Traditional IPOs have clear advantages, including increased visibility and prestige, but they can be expensive and time consuming. An IPO can take up to two to three years to complete, while a PSPC can be completed in as little as two to three months.

PSPCs have other advantages, including requiring fewer disclosures. Transaction points are limited to the founder (s) SPAC and CEO of the target company; therefore, roadshows of investors are effectively eliminated.

This was a particularly attractive feature in 2020 during the pandemic, which may have contributed to the PSPC boom.

I already wrote about howthe number of IPOs has been declining for yearsin the United States and abroad, as increasing regulations make it harder and more expensive to get (and stay) on the list. Companies choose to stay private for longer periods of time, often going public years after they’ve already grown into multi-billion dollar companies with well-known brands. (Think of Uber, Lyft, Airbnb, and DoorDash, all of which started trading in the past couple of years.)

It hurts retail investors, who can never participate in a company’s meteoric rise from scratch.



For many investors and executives, PSPCs can be seen as a sort of loophole, allowing companies to gain public listing without going through the most common channels. I don’t know if I would agree with that term, but I wouldn’t be surprised if regulators start cracking down on these types of transactions.

Inflation concerns at an all time high?

Shifting gears, I learned last week that Google’s searches for the keyword inflation hit their highest level this month since at least 2004, when the online search giant started collecting informations. This tells me that people are starting to worry about the direction in which consumer prices are going and how it will affect their portfolios and investments.



The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.7% year over year last month, but like I said before,is the CPI fake news?This measure does not include food and energy, yet goods and services are currently experiencing the highest inflation. Grocery pricegrew the most in almost a decade last year,and that rate could increase even more this year with increasing shipping rates. In February, the cost of exporting to the United States jumped 5.2% from a year ago, the highest since June 2018, while import costs rose 3.0%.



This, combined with rising commodity prices, has a huge effect on big ticket items like cars and trucks. According to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, wholesale prices for used automobiles have increased 23.7% from March 2020 to present. Like I said recently, if you’re in the market for a new car, you might want to lock in prices today before they go up any further.



Last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he expected the US economy to grow 6.5%, which would be the highest in nearly 40 years. Even if this translates into higher than normal inflation, Powell has pledged to pursue high growth monetary policies, including near zero rates and asset purchases.

Having said that, I think gold is a prudent investment to help stem the impact of inflation on your portfolio. I often advocate the10% golden rule,with 5% in gold bullion (bullion, coins, jewelry) and 5% in gold mining stocks, mutual funds and ETFs.

