Microchip Shortage Shuts Down Warren Stellantis Plant | News





Due to a global semiconductor chip shortage exacerbated by the current blockade of the Suez Canal, Stellantis will temporarily shut down five North American factories, including the Warren truck assembly plant on Mound Road. Factories in Windsor and Brampton, Ontario; Belvidere, Illinois; and Toulica, Mexico, are also affected. The Warren Truck Assembly Plant builds the Ram 1500 Classic Truck. A statement released by Stellantis said:Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry. Due to the unprecedented global shortage of microchips, production at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant will be down from next week to mid-April. Given the uncertainty surrounding various factors, including when the cargo ship currently blocking the Suez Canal may be moved, Stellantis is uncertain when production at the factories will begin. The shutdown is expected to begin on Monday March 29. We haven’t heard how long the shutdown will last, but Stellantis is eyeing mid-April for now, Macomb County Director of Planning and Economic Development Vicky Rowinski said. Ford was feeling the crisis a month ago, so we took a very close look at this as it is impacting our suppliers. Factory workers joined by the Macomb Daily on Saturday said they received three-week layoff notices. A long-term shutdown could also cause auto parts suppliers to temporarily halt production. Semiconductor chips are used for several vehicle functions including brakes, power steering, navigation, heated seats, and parking cameras. Rowinski says that some sort of perfect factor storm led to this severe semiconductor shortage. The COVID pandemic was already affecting supply chains. Then the February freeze in Texas slowed production of plastic products needed to make auto parts, and the blockage of the Suez Canal by a massive freighter that ran aground earlier this week added to the problem. The auto industry has been facing semiconductor shortages for several months, and Rowinski said she was preparing for possible plant closings and looking for long-term solutions to the problem. We had heard that Intel was looking to grow its footprint here in the United States, so we’re thinking about what we can do to attract companies that make semiconductor technology to Macomb County, Rowinski said. From an economic development point of view, we are always looking where our products come from? Having a local presence would mean not seeing this kind of shutdown. Semiconductors are essential to an automobile. Those looking for a new vehicle can expect to wait longer than usual, as the semiconductor shortage is predicted to increase demand. Michigan now has more than 650,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. The Michiganders can now track $ 3.5 billion in road projects being completed over the next five years as part of the Michigan Bonding Rebuilding Program. The Auburn Hills city attorney has charged a former Detroit Red Wings player with impaired driving with a high blood alcohol level. Can you imagine Major League Baseball players from different teams joining games during the offseason to earn some extra cash and show… The COVID pandemic has caused a lot of stress and uncertainty for residents of Macomb County, with many people struggling financially and not …

