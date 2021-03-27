Airliner turns to Denver after passengers attempt to open door mid-flight – CBS Denver





DENVER (CBS4) – A 23-year-old man from Ohio is in federal custody after fighting with flight attendants and passengers as he tried to open a plane’s door on a flight Wednesday night. The incident happened at 7:34 p.m. aboard Spirit Airlines flight NKS185 from Cleveland to Los Angeles, according to details in a federal court document released Friday. READ MORE: Boulder Running Store to Donate 100% of Net Profit from Shoe Sale to King Soopers Shooting Victims Jamhir Ahmmad Williams “pulled a pin” and moved the cocked door lever up at 7:34 pm while the plane was still two hours from its destination. The door did not open, Williams was restrained by two flight attendants after a fight, then walked away from the door with the help of the other flight attendant and passengers, as described in the complaint criminal. The pilots deviated from the normal flight path and landed the Airbus A320 at Denver International Airport. Williams was placed in the custody of the Denver Police Department and then transferred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Witnesses told FBI agents that Williams came out of the rear bathroom of the plane shirtless and without shoes and walked directly to one of the plane’s rear exit doors. The first flight attendant to notice him yelled at Williams and was ignored. During the scuffle, two of the three flight attendants sustained minor injuries. One of the passengers who assisted them was a police officer on leave. He told medical staff he had been punched in the head two or three times by Williams, according to FBI statements. None of the passenger injuries were serious. READ MORE: ‘Ten together’: Boulder to honor grocery store shooting victims with 10 minutes of silence Williams was sedated with five milligrams of IM midazolam by a doctor at the DIA airport, according to the complaint. Williams, a resident of Canton, Ohio, was arrested for investigating interference with a flight crew. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of $ 250,000 and 20 years in prison. An online criminal record search shows Williams was arrested in 2017 by Ohio authorities and charged with vandalism. A online publication said he smashed the windows of a McDonald’s restaurant and climbed onto the roofs and hoods of vehicles. A spokesperson for Spirit Airlines told a Cleveland-based travel website that “opening a door in flight is impossible due to the air pressure inside the cabin pinning the door against its frame with a force stronger than anyone could ever overcome. The airline also thanked its crew and passengers who helped resolve the situation. NO MORE NEWS: Employee dies at JBS Greeley plant

