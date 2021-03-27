Business
Arrive without the effort of the campaign … Innoviz and collective growth countdown to the vote on Wednesday
AUSTIN, Texas, March 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRO) (“Collective Growth”) reminds shareholders that the Special Meeting of Shareholders of Collective Growth (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the The business combination between Collective Growth and Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (“Innoviz”) is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 9:00 am Eastern Time.
Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual special meeting in person and however many shares you own, we urge you to vote FOR ALL proposals.
CHECK YOUR EMAIL TO VOTE!
If you hold shares in Robinhood or Interactive Brokers of Proxydocs.com
For everyone else, look for an email from Proxyvote.com
Telephone voting: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the voting instruction form mailed to you (or emailed to you). To vote through the automated telephone service, you will need your voting control number, which is included on the voting instruction form. Depending on how you hold your shares, you may be able to vote without a control number by calling The attorney for Collective Growth, DF King & Co., Inc., by telephone at (800) 515-4479.
About Collective Growth Corporation
Collective Growth Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more companies or entities. For more information visit www.collectivegrowthcorp.com.
About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz is a leading manufacturer of solid-state LiDAR sensors and high performance perception software that enables mass production of autonomous vehicles. Innovizs offerings include InnovizOne, a mass-produced, automotive-grade LiDAR sensor, InnovizTwo, a next-generation automotive-grade high-performance LiDAR sensor, and Innovizs perception software, designed to complement its hardware offerings with advanced classification based on AI and machine learning, detection and tracking functions. Innoviz is backed by leading strategic partners and investors including SoftBank Ventures Asia, Samsung, Magna International, Aptiv, Magma Venture Partners, Vertex Ventures, 360 Capital Partners, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services, Phoenix Insurance Company and other. For more information visit www.innoviz.tech.
Forward-looking statements
This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws regarding the proposed transaction between Innoviz and Collective Growth, including statements regarding the benefits of the transaction, the expected timing of the transaction, the services offered by Innoviz and the markets in which it operates and Innovizs has projected its future results. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words believe, plan, foresee, foresee, estimate, intend, strategy, future, opportunity, plan, may, should, will, will, will, will, continue, will probably result, and similar expressions. . Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, therefore, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are many factors that could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including, but not limited to: (i) the risk that the transaction will not be completed on time or not at all , which may have an unfavorable effect on the price of Collective Growths securities, (ii) the risk that the transaction will not be completed before the Collective Growths business combination deadline and the potential failure to obtain an extension of the deadline for the business combination if requested by Collective Growth, (iii) failure to meet the conditions for the completion of the transaction, including the adoption of the business combination agreement by the shareholders of Collective Growth and Innoviz , the satisfaction of the minimum amount of the trust account following the buybacks by the public shareholders of Collective Growths and the receipt of certain approvals, (iv) the absence of a valuation pa r a third party to determine whether or not to proceed with the proposed transaction, (v) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the business combination agreement, (vi) the effect of the announcement or suspension of the transaction on Innovizs’ business relationships, its performance and the business in general, (vii) the risks that the proposed transaction will disrupt Innoviz’s current plans and potential difficulties in retaining Innoviz employees as a result of the proposed transaction, (viii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be brought against Innoviz or against Collective Growth related to the business combination agreement or the proposed transaction, ( ix) the ability of Innoviz to list its common shares on the Nasdaq, (x) the price of the securities of Innovizs may be volatile due to various factors, including changes and the highly regulated industries in which Innovizs z plans to operate, variations in performance between competitors, changes in laws and regulations a Innovizs business and changes in the combined capital structure, and (xi) the ability to implement plans business, forecasts and other expectations after the completion of the proposed transaction, and to identify and realize additional opportunities. The above list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the above factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors section of the proxy statement as well as the Collective Growths Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10- Q and other documents filed by Collective. Growth every now and then with the SEC. These documents identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz and Collective Growth assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Neither Innoviz nor Collective Growth gives assurance that Innoviz or Collective Growth will meet its expectations.
This communication is not intended to be exhaustive or to contain all the information that a person may wish for when investing in Innoviz or Collective Growth and is not intended to form the basis of an investment decision in one or the other of the companies. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements regarding Innoviz and Collective Growth, the proposed transactions or other matters and attributable to Innoviz and Collective Growth or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautions set out below. above.
Additional information and where to find it
This communication concerns the proposed merger between Collective Growth and Innoviz. Innoviz has filed the registration statement with the SEC, which includes the Collective Growths proxy statement and certain related documents, to be used at the meeting of shareholders of Collective Growth to approve the proposed business combination and related issues. INVESTORS AND HOLDERS OF COLLECTIVE GROWTH SECURITIES ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT, AND ANY AMENDMENTS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT WILL BE SECURED, CAREFULLY AND IN FULL WHEN THEY BECOME COLLECTIBLE AVAILABLE THEREOF. IMPORTANT INFORMATION GROWTH AND COMBINATION OF COMPANIES. The proxy statement was mailed to Collective Growth shareholders as of March 4, 2021. Investors and security holders will also be able to obtain copies of the registration statement and other documents containing important information about each of the companies once these documents are filed with the SEC, free of charge, on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, Collective Growth filings may be obtained free of charge from the Collective Growths website at www.collectivegrowthcorp.com or by written request to Collective Growth at Collective Growth Corporation, 1805 West Avenue, Austin, TX 78701 and filings by Innoviz can be obtained free of charge from the Innovizs website at www.innoviz.tech or upon written request to Innoviz at Innoviz Technologies Ltd., 2 Amal Street, Rosh HaAin, 4809202, Israel.
Participants in the solicitation
Collective Growth and Innoviz and their respective directors and officers may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Collective Growths in connection with the proposed transaction. Information on the directors and officers of Collective Growths and their ownership of Collective Growths securities is set out in Collective Growths’ filings with the SEC, including the proxy statement and final prospectus of Collective Growths filed with the SEC. May 1, 2020. copy of these documents as described in the previous paragraph.
Investor contact:
DF King & Co., Inc.
Geoffrey Weinberg / Krystal Scrudato
(800) 515-4479
(Banks and brokers: (212) 269-5550)
[email protected]
