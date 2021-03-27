Big block deals involved more than $ 10 billion of shares sold by Goldman: media





(Reuters) – Big block deals on Friday, sparking a wave of sales at a handful of companies, were driven by more than $ 10 billion in sales executed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc, media reported on Saturday. FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs Company logo is seen in the company’s space on the floors of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, United States, April 17, 2018. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid Shares of ViacomCBS and Discovery fell about 27% each on Friday, while US-listed shares of China-based Baidu and Tencent Music plunged during the week, falling 33.5 respectively. % and 48.5% from Tuesday closing levels. Eric Handler of MKM Partners, who covers Discovery, said on Friday that large blocks of shares in the companies Viacom and Discovery were released on Friday, likely exacerbating the declines. An email to customers seen by Bloomberg News said Goldman sold $ 6.6 billion in shares of Baidu Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd, before the US market opened on Friday, according to the Saturday report. bloom.bg/3lYOrZm Subsequently, Goldman sold $ 3.9 billion worth of shares in ViacomCBS Inc, Discovery Inc, Farfetch Ltd, iQIYI Inc and GSX Techedu Inc, according to the report. A source familiar with the matter said on Saturday that Goldman was involved in the big block swaps. Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. The Financial Times reported that Morgan Stanley sold $ 4 billion in shares earlier in the day, followed by an additional $ 4 billion in the afternoon. Morgan Stanley declined to comment. The Financial Times reported that Goldman told its counterparties that the sales were driven by forced deleveraging, citing people with knowledge of the matter. CNBC reported here that the pressure to sell was due to the liquidation of the positions of the family office Archegos Capital Management, citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation. A person from Archegos who answered the phone declined to comment. Report by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Additional reports by Ken Li, Megan Davies and Sinead Carew; Editing by Diane Craft and Daniel Wallis

