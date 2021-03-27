In this article, we will take a look at the 12 most famous companies that have gone private. You can skip our in-depth discussion of public and private companies and go straight to 5 most famous companies that have gone private.

Before we dive deeper, let’s discuss the difference between a public company and a private company. A public company refers to a company that is listed on the respective stock exchange of the country where the company operates. Its securities are publicly traded, which means that anyone can buy the shares and become the owner, or at least a co-owner, of the company. On the other hand, a private company refers to a company that is not listed on any stock exchange and only the members of the company hold its shares, these shares not being listed on any stock exchange.

Listed companies, or public companies, have a lot of additional obligations compared to a private company. While the basic set of rules is the same for all companies, regardless of their status, in more or less all companies, listed companies must comply with additional rules, with specific laws being enacted only for those companies. listed companies. These include obligations such as the disclosure of any major event that may take place concerning the company as well as the disclosure of financial statements within a specific timeframe, as well as an annual report which details the activities of the company. This is why if you visit the website of a publicly traded company, you will see an investors section, which has all the necessary information, quarterly filings and annual reports.

10 best cheap stocks to invest in in February 2021

Pixabay / public domain

It may make you wonder why a business would want to undergo such a thorough review, and why wouldn’t they prefer to stay private, with fewer obligations, and do business as they see fit without public pressure? Well, the answer lies in the fact that the shares of listed companies are traded on the stock exchange, and therefore held by the general public. This allows them to raise much more capital than to attract private investment, as literally millions of people can partially contribute to the required capital. In fact, this is why most companies, when they want to increase their size or scale, go for an initial public offering, that is, when their shares are listed on a stock exchange. And this is also the reason why most of the biggest companies in the world are listed, although there are still several important players in the private sector.

The story continues

To ensure that people like us are not being defrauded by the company and are aware of everything that is going on, these additional obligations are necessary. Of course, people within the company will always know important information before it is made public. For example, the finance team will know the profit as it is being finalized and has not yet been disclosed. The CEO will be aware of a major project about to be undertaken or any expansion about to be completed. This is why there are insider trading laws, which prohibit such people from engaging in stock trading when they know this information, or even disclosing it to anyone, which can result in penalties. from prison.

As I mentioned earlier, most companies are moving from private to public to grow their businesses and ensure the growth and sustainability of the business. However, on rare occasions you also get the reverse movement, with companies moving from public to private which is often seen as a cause for concern. One of the reasons why this could happen is the company’s non-compliance with the rules of the stock exchange, which could lead to the deregistration of the company by the competent authority. If this is the reason for the business going private, there may be other issues that the business is facing as well.

However, the most common reason a public company goes private is when a major buyer acquires the majority of the shares and takes it instead, resulting in the delisting of the company. This often happens when a business is undervalued in the public market and the buyer knows the business can be acquired cheaply. The other advantage is that privatization requires much less regulation than a public offering. Some of the more well-known companies that have gone private are companies that subsequently had another IPO and are now re-listed.

One of the most recent and controversial examples of a company considering going private is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), when Elon Musk, tweeted about the possibility of privatizing the company and that he had even obtained financing, which led to a significant increase in the share price, which caused trading to halt . The Securities and Exchange Commission then filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk, which resulted in a fine of $ 20 million each from Elon Musk and Tesla and was forced to resign as chairman of the company for at least 3 years, even if he was able to stay. as CEO.

Today we are going to focus on the most famous companies that have gone private, regardless of whether they have been relisted or not. So without further ado, let’s take a look at the companies that have been major players, whether public or private, starting with number 12:

12. Barracuda Networks

Year in which the company went from public to private: 2017

Barracuda Networks provides security, storage and networking and was founded 17 years ago in 2003. The company was privatized in 2017 when it was purchased by Thomas Bravo LLC in a transaction to ‘worth $ 1.6 billion. The acquisition was finalized in February 2018.

Year in which the company went from public to private: 2011

With more than 850 stores in 49 states of the United States, it is one of the nation’s largest craft and fabric stores headquartered in Ohio. The company ended up being delisted from the stock market after it was taken over by Leonard Green, with the deal valued at around $ 1.6 billion.

10. Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI)

Year in which the company went from public to private: 2006

One of the largest energy infrastructure companies in the United States is Kinder Morgan, which was founded in 1997, 24 years ago. The company owns or holds an interest in approximately 85,000 miles of pipeline, in addition to at least 152 terminals. In 2006, the company went through a leveraged buyout that was led by management and was worth approximately $ 2.2 billion. The deal included Goldman Sachs Capital Partners, Fayez Sarofim and Highstar Capital. In 2011, thanks to the largest private equity-backed U.S. IPO in history, the company was re-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and has remained listed ever since.

9. Reader’s Digest

Year in which the company went from public to private: 2007

The American magazine has been one of the country’s most popular magazines for decades. I remember finding a copy of the magazine about a dozen years ago, and reading about the Oklahoma City bombing and the whole story behind it, showing the psyche. of Timothy McVeigh and what led him down this path. While the magazine went public in 1990, it reported a loss each year from 2005 to 2010, and in 2007 a consortium of private equity investors led by Ripplewood Holdings bought the company.

The easiest countries to become a lawyer

THAILAND ONLY / Shutterstock.com

8. Burger King (NYSE: QSR)

Year in which the company went from public to private: 2014

Burger King is one of the world’s most popular fast food chains, founded 68 years ago in 1953. Ownership of the business has changed several times over the years and decades. While Burger King initially went public in 2006, it was bought by 3G Capital for $ 3.26 billion. It later merged with Tim Hortons, which led to the creation of Restaurant Brands International.

10 easiest fast food jobs to get in America

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

7. Toys “R” Us

Year in which the company went from public to private: 2005

Toys “R” Us is arguably the most popular toy store chain in the world. At its peak, the company had at least 800 stores in the United States and 800 stores outside the country, but as online retailers saw greater scope, size and popularity, the company suffered and ended up declaring bankruptcy in 2017. But before all of that happened, in 2005, a consortium joined together to carry out a leveraged buyout of the company that was worth $ 6.6 billion, and resulted in the privatization of the company.

R, us, retail, retailers, crowd, toys, advertisement, Thailand, leisure, appliances, perspective, bear, travel, stroll, business, new, central, urban, consumerism, children, discount, people, gift, editorial , Bangkok, equipment, busy, modern, women, venue, city, doll, colorful, neon, Tokyo, store, scene

Tooykrub / Shutterstock.com

6. Panera bread

Year in which the company went from public to private: 2017

The casual fast food chain of stores is very popular in the United States, and in its last 20 years as a listed company from 1997 to 2017, it was the top performing restaurant stock. It has over 2,000 locations and was once the largest provider of free Wi-Fi hotspots in the United States. In 2017, the company was acquired by JAB Holding, which is a private equity firm and owns other top brands such as Krispy Kreme. The deal was worth around $ 7 billion.

Please continue to view the 5 most famous companies that have gone private.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 12 most famous companies that have gone private is originally published at Insider Monkey.