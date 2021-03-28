Boulder biotech firm plans IPO to raise $ 137 million or more





The primary product is administered orally and addresses the root causes of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and Becker muscular dystrophy (BMD).

BOULDER, Colorado based on Boulder Edgewise Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, intends to go public. The company has launched an initial public offering of 11 million shares of its common stock at a price of $ 16 per share. The shares were to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol EWTX. Trading was scheduled to start on Friday and the offer is expected to close on March 30. Edgewise expected gross proceeds of approximately $ 176 million from the offering. It expects the net proceeds to be $ 137 million, according to its S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. > Video above: How San Miguel County, Colo. Is able to test so many residents, with help from a biotech company

The biotech company said funds raised through the offer would go towards support operations, establishing a public market for its shares and facilitating future access to public capital. Specifically, it plans to allocate around $ 80 million to fund the development of its lead product candidate, around $ 55 million to fund research and development for some of its other programs, and the rest of the capital to others. spending and research.

