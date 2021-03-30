Wood prices skyrocket during pandemic | CHECK





The pandemic has impacted commodity prices across the board due to supply chain issues. Wood is one of the hardest hit commodities.

ATLANTA The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all aspects of our daily lives. Including the cost of goods during such an uncertain period. A spectator reached out to our VERIFY team for answers on the price of lumber and if it had anything to do with house prices in Atlanta and across the country. Our VERIFY team went to the experts to find out what is really going on with the cost of wood. THE QUESTION Are wood prices going up and is this affecting house prices? THE ANSWER Yes, the price of lumber has increased 180% and the price of a single-family home has increased by more than $ 24,000 since last spring, according to the National Association of Home Builders. WHAT WE KNOW The cost of wood has skyrocketed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The wood, as you know, is through the roof, ”explained Ken Warlick of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association. According to the National Associate of Home Builders, lumber is up 180%. The price of lumber per thousand board feet is approximately $ 1,044 in mid-March. It depends Random lengths, a company that monitors prices nationwide. Experts said this was caused by impacts of COVID-19 in the supply chain – after facilities had to shut down production – as well as the supply and demand aspect. Many Americans started home improvement projects during their forties to pass the time and stay active. This is in addition to the normal need of construction professionals who are still working. So, do high wood costs affect house prices? Absolutely, the wood is abnormal in the price that we were seeing right now, ”explained Warlick. He said it was not only wood that drove up housing costs, but also increased land and the shortage of skilled labor. The National Home Builders Association said the price of an average new single-family home has increased by more than $ 24,000 since April 2020. We were just not producing the lumber to meet the demand that was currently seen with the current housing boom, ”said Warlick. When we asked construction workers in an Atlanta Metro Home Depot parking lot, if it affected their bottom line, the answer was “yes”. Same stuff last week, bought a little more this week and it’s already up in just a week, ”Jeff said. Despite those numbers, Warlick said a real estate boom persists in the Atlanta subway and across the country. So we can CHECK the price of lumber has increased dramatically and is affecting house prices. SOURCES National Association of Home Builders Ken Warlick, Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association The 11Alive verification team is here to verify complaints shared in the community and online. Fill out the form below with something you would like us to check.

