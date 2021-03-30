Canada to stop AstraZeneca vaccines for people 55 and under





Rare cases of serious blood clots, known as vaccine-induced prothrombotic immune thrombocytopenia (VIPIT), have recently been reported in Europe following post-approval use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, mainly in women under 55 years.

According to the Vaccines Committee, the rate of this adverse event remains to be confirmed and information is being collected to be more precise.

<< Following population analyzes by VIPIT assessing the risk of COVID-19 disease by age, and considering that other products are available (i.e. mRNA vaccines), according to what is currently known, there is substantial uncertainty about the benefit of providing AstraZeneca Vaccine COVID-19 for adults under 55 given the potential risks associated with VIPIT, particularly at lower estimated rates, "said committee officials.

As a precautionary measure, while Health Canada conducts an update of the risk-benefit analysis based on emerging data, the committee recommends that the vaccine not be offered to adults under the age of 55, but will continue. to reassess it based on “rapidly evolving evidence”.

The committee said that as the AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to represent only a small proportion of the Covid-19 vaccines available for use in Canada, vaccinations “will not be significantly delayed.” CNN reached out to the drugmaker for comment, but did not get an immediate response. AstraZeneca’s vaccine development has hit multiple bumps, from news that two volunteers developed neurological symptoms last fall to a blockage in vaccine rollout in several European countries over fears it may have caused harm. blood clots. The European Medicines Agency has since said there is no evidence the vaccine can cause blood clots. The agency’s executive director, Emer Cooke, said several weeks ago that the agency “came to a clear scientific conclusion: this is a safe and effective vaccine.” Cooke said the group had not found the vaccine to cause clotting, although it could not definitively rule out a link to a rare blood clotting disorder, of which seven cases have been reported out of several million doses given. . She said the benefits of using the vaccine outweighed the risk. An agency committee “concluded that the vaccine is not associated with an increased overall risk of thromboembolic events or blood clots,” Cooke said. More than a dozen European countries have stopped their use of the vaccine. Some countries resumed immunizations while others continued their breaks. The World Health Organization also said there was no relationship between the vaccine and common bleeding disorders. Canada received a boost from the Biden administration in recent weeks when the two countries reached a deal that will see the United States release 1.5 million of their doses of AstraZeneca to Canada at some point. The United States is storing the AstraZeneca vaccine until it receives FDA clearance, which is not likely until at least next month. Canada reported nearly 970,000 suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic and has recorded more than 22,000 deaths.

CNN’s Maggie Fox, Rob Picheta and Paula Newton contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos